Celebrity Chefs & Culinary Creators Unite To Fight Global Hunger - A Staggering 41 Million People On The Brink Of Famine

Chefs from around the world join Concern Worldwide, an international humanitarian organization, to stand united in the fight against global hunger. Their collective call to individuals, corporations, and governments to guarantee humanitarian assistance for the 41 million people who stand at risk of famine highlights a toxic mix of compounding and conflicting challenges - climate change, conflict, and COVID-19 - that, though they affect many, do not affect all equally.

Chefs United Against Global Hunger Statement

We, the culinary creators who find inspiration in the flavors of the world, use our collective voice to speak up for the 928 million people facing severe food insecurity around the world, including the 149.2 million children currently stunted by hunger and especially for those whose voices have been silenced - unaccounted for in global statistics. We, who transform a meal into an experience, stand united in the fight against global hunger.

Last year, 1 in 3 people globally did not have access to adequate food as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated systemic inequalities deeply woven into our social fabric. Set between a landscape of conflict and climate change, the global hunger crisis has reached catastrophic proportions.

There are 41 million people teetering on the edge of famine right now.

We, the Chefs, have joined forces with Concern Worldwide to change this narrative and save lives. With less than a decade away from the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger, the grim reality exists that the countries' most vulnerable, countries where Concern Worldwide operates, will not even achieve low hunger levels by then.

We call on individuals, corporations, and governments to take the urgent actions needed to save our fellow global citizens from starvation by guaranteeing humanitarian assistance for the 41 million people who are at risk of famine.

The time to act is now. Let's Unite to Fight Hunger: sign the petition, donate and join the Concern Global Gala: Unite to Fight Hunger to learn more.

Sincerely,

Chef Caroline Glover, Founder of Annette and Best New Chef by Food & Wine

Chef Chris McDade, Owner, Popina NYC

Chef Gabe Kennedy, Winner of ABC's The Taste and Guest Chef on Selena Gomez's Selena + Chef show

Chef Hawa Hassan, Founder of Basbaas Foods, Author of In Bibi's Kitchen, Host of Food Network's Hawa at Home

Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Chef and Restaurateur

Mariana Velásquez, Award-Winning Recipe Developer, Food Stylist and Cookbook Author of Colombiana

Chef PJ Calapa, Owner and Executive Chef of Scampi NYC

Chef Roshni Gurnani, Winner of Food Network's "Chopped" and James Beard Policy & Change Boot Camp Alumni

Chef Roxana Jullapat, Head Baker & Owner of Friends & Family Bakery and Cookbook Author of Mother Grains

Simon Majumdar, World-Renowned Food & Travel Author, Food Network Television Personality and Broadcaster

Chef Walter Staib, Emmy Award-Winning TV Host of A Taste of History

Chef Zoe Adjonyoh, Founder & Cookbook Author of Zoe's Ghana Kitchen

For more information on Chefs United Against Global Hunger, click here.

ABOUT CONCERN WORLDWIDE:

Founded in 1968, Concern Worldwide is a global humanitarian organization dedicated to eliminating extreme poverty, whatever it takes. Concern Worldwide believes in a world where no one lives in poverty, fear, or oppression – where all have access to a decent standard of living and the opportunities and choices essential to a long, healthy, and creative life – a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. Concern Worldwide delivers on this vision through decades of responding to famine and developing innovative response practices, including Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM), a method Concern pioneered more than 10 years ago, revolutionizing the humanitarian industry's response to malnourishment. Concern Worldwide works with 36 million people each year, in some of the hardest to reach and most fragile places – places prone to conflict, climate change, and hunger. Learn more at www.concernusa.org

