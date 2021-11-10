Charlotte's Web Introduces CBG and CBN Oral Sprays for Everyday Stress and Sleep Support

On-the-Go 'Calm' and 'Sleep' Sprays on limited time offer

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web," or the "Company"), the market leader in full-spectrum hemp extract products has added new oral sprays to the Company's e-commerce website. The Charlotte's Web™ Calm Spray and Sleep Spray with CBG and CBN, features a unique format that delivers the hemp extract in a consistent measure. Developed to help consumers manage their everyday stress or support a healthy sleep cycle, these are the Company's first products developed around the minor cannabinoids cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabinol (CBN). Both sprays contain broad spectrum proprietary hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD and other beneficial botanicals for a THC-Free† on-the-go option just in time for holiday travel. CBD, CBG and CBN are some of more than 100 cannabinoids found in the hemp plant.

Charlotte's Web™ Calm Spray is lemon flavored and comes in a 10mL size, (approximately 100 sprays: $49.99 SRP). The THC-free formula highlights CBD and CBG cannabinoids as well as botanicals Lemon Balm and Ashwagandha. These combined ingredients help to support relaxation and ease normal stress and anxiety.

Charlotte's Web™ Sleep Spray is mint flavored and comes in a 10mL size, (approximately 100 sprays: $49.99 SRP). The formula highlights CBD and CBN cannabinoids as well as botanicals Valerian and Skullcap. These combined ingredients help support regular sleep cycles and more sound sleep. This is the Company's first melatonin- and THC-free sleep product.

The new oral sprays launched on the Company's e-commerce website as an exclusive, limited-time offer ahead of a nationwide launch with retailers in 2022.

Vice President of Marketing at Charlotte's Web, Reed Damon stated, "With this product launch, we paired hemp extract formulas in on-the-go, measurable formats with a faster go-to-market strategy without compromising our stringent safety and quality standards. We look forward to shaping future innovation using insights from this limited-time offer."

Like all Charlotte's Web products, every new oral spray is tested for quality and safety assurance over 20 times from seed to shelf, which is an industry leading standard.

†THC-Free means trace amounts less than 0.01% or 100 parts per million. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown and manufactured into hemp extracts containing naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial hemp compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D science division is located at the University at Buffalo in New York which is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system of 64 universities. Charlotte's Web product categories include full spectrum hemp extract oil tinctures (liquid products), gummies (sleep, stress, immunity, exercise recovery) , capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions , as well as products for dogs . Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 14,000 retail doors and 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com . Charlotte's Web's mission is "To unleash the healing powers of botanicals with compassion and science, benefitting the planet and all who live upon it."

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Charlotte's Web to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including assumptions as to the efficacy and results of research; and the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the Company's operations. These foregoing lists are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors which could affect the Company's operations or financial results are included in the Company's most recent annual information form and other public documents on file with the Canadian Securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.com.

