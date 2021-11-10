Nation's Top Military Friendly® Employers Announced

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th annual list of Military Friendly® Employers has been released on www.militaryfriendly.com and will be published in the December 2021 issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine.

Humana earned the #1 Military Friendly® Employer ranking in the largest company category.

"Humana is proud to serve the military community, as we have over the past 25 years, and is honored to be recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer," said Chris Hunter, President of Humana's Group, Military and Specialty Segment.

Combined Insurance earned top honors in the $1 billion to $5 billion dollar annual revenue category, while Premise Health was number one among middle-market firms. Geostabilization International took top honors in the small to midsize firms and The Citadel took the number one spot among nonprofit organizations.

The Home Depot and USAA have been rated as Military Friendly® Employers in all 19 years since the list started. ManTech, Travelers, CDW, Dyncorp, Norfolk Southern, American Electric Power, Applied Materials, AT&T, BNSF Railway, Cintas, Schneider, Southern Company, State Farm, Southwest Airlines, GE, J.B. Hunt, Union Pacific Railroad and Lockheed Martin have been designated a Military Friendly® Employer in at least 15 of the 19 years.

"We're grateful for this honor and proud to stand behind service members and their families," said Erin Izen, Director of Workforce Development & Military Relations for The Home Depot.

IT firms led the way, representing 12% of Military Friendly® designated employers. Defense and healthcare/pharma each comprised 11% of the designated employers this year.

Geographically, Military Friendly® Employers identified Texas as their top hiring region for veterans with Virginia, California, North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Ohio, New York, and Arizona rounding out the Top 10.

For further information on the Military Friendly® Employers list, contact mf2021@militaryfriendly.com.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

