Smartpress Rolls Out Custom Product Boxes

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com is getting into the product packaging game with new Tuck Boxes in three sizes. The first of more custom boxes to come in 2022, this launch streamlines the print and packaging process and boosts branding for small business owners and resellers.

See their introductory assortment of custom boxes:

https://smartpress.com/shop/custom-boxes

The Total Package

"We are thrilled to begin offering custom product boxes to our small business customers and designers," said Smartpress Vice President Matt Chapman. "We listen carefully to customer feedback, and after years of producing these boxes through individual quotes, we've standardized the offering for everyone."

Chapman said Smartpress' increase in retail clients played a big role in their decision-making process. "We're pleased to help our customers promote their brand beyond standard print through these customized product boxes."

Why print Tuck Boxes with Smartpress?

They offer three convenient sizes to accommodate retail products like candles, cosmetics and soaps, along with print projects like playing cards, flashcards and tarot cards.

This new packaging pairs easily with their ever-popular and incomparable Collated Printing product which allows customers to design and print their own custom decks of cards.

As a carbon neutral printer, Smartpress' boxes are sustainably produced and 100% recyclable.

Custom product boxes are just another way Smartpress is becoming the premium printer for small businesses. Their goal is to put clients' branding in the spotlight and turn opening a package into a true experience.

Get their tips and tricks for designing effective Tuck Boxes:

https://smartpress.com/blog/on-press/tuck-boxes-print-custom-product-packaging-for-retail-branding

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium-quality print with world class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous environmental certifications like EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001. They are a carbon-neutral, 100% employee-owned company and are home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

