WorkSpan Announces Around-the-Clock Global Partner Funds Operations Center

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkSpan, the #1 ecosystem business management platform, today announced the formation of the WorkSpan Global Partner Funds Operations Center.

At WorkSpan, being customer-centric is one of our core values. Our goal is to provide partner teams of all sizes with the best SaaS platform and services for managing modern partnering processes. To support our growing, global customer base, we've created the WorkSpan Global Partner Funds Operations Center offering around-the-clock operations for managing partner funds worldwide.

"We're extremely excited to formally announce the WorkSpan Global Partner Funds Operations Center," said Mayank Bawa, CEO, WorkSpan, "Operating a Global Partner Fund has traditionally been a labor-intensive exercise. Complementing our #1 SaaS offering that automates a spectrum of activities with this Operating Center investment further demonstrates WorkSpan's commitment to our customers driving exponential growth and rapidly scaling their partner ecosystems with aligned incentives across the full lifecycle of their customers' experience."

We have scaled our Global Partner Funds team of top partner funds and incentives experts based in North America, Europe, and Asia to provide partner funds operations support around the clock.

"Our operations team has extensive experience driving best practices with global customers to effectively manage their partner funds programs and deliver game-changing results. Customers consistently achieve near full funds utilization, speed program execution, and significantly increasing the number of programs run with no additional headcount," said Satish Rachaiah, VP of Network Success at WorkSpan. "I am delighted to welcome Sukhpal Brar to lead our Global Partner Funds Operations Center working collaboratively with Lisa Sonntag . Sukhpal brings with her a wealth of experience in leading global operations support teams for a $1b+ industry leader."

Extensive Online Self-Help Resources

In addition to the Global Partner Funds Operations Center, WorkSpan has invested in online, self-help resources to ensure that customers and partners have fast, reliable and comprehensive funds and incentives operations experience including:

Knowledge Base (support.workspan.com) – Designed to be the first go-to resource for issue resolution with how-to guides and articles on best practices for maximizing the WorkSpan platform.

Online Support Requests (https://support.workspan.com/hc/en-us/requests/new) – WorkSpan enables organizations to quickly complete a support request online or from directly within the WorkSpan app.

WorkSpan Academy (academy.workspan.com) - The WorkSpan Academy is an on-demand library of instructional courses for customers to get started on WorkSpan - including partner funds and incentives platform capabilities.

WorkSpan Community (community.workspan.com) – WorkSpan community forums enable customers and partners to network with peers and share best practices, issues and resolutions.

Realize the Promise of Modern Partner Funds and Incentives Programs - With an experienced staff, extensive self-help resources and around-the-clock availability, WorkSpan Global Partner Funds Operations Center delivers exceptional operational support to ensure our customers' partner teams are productive and able to drive more revenue with their partners through effective partner funds and incentives programs.

About WorkSpan

WorkSpan is the #1 ecosystem business management platform. We give partner ecosystem leaders a digital platform to turbocharge indirect revenue with their teams at higher win rates and lower costs. We connect partners on a live SaaS network with cross-company business applications to co-sell, co-innovate, co-market, and co-invest to drive revenue together.

WorkSpan powers the top 10 business ecosystems in the technology and communications industry today, managing over $50 billion in joint pipeline. With over 1,000+ companies on the network, WorkSpan is trusted by enterprise customers such as Microsoft, SAP, VMware, Cisco, HPE, Accenture, Ericsson, Citrix, and Red Hat; as well as small to mid-sized companies and high-growth startups.

