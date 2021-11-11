Caesars Entertainment Unveils Reimagined Team Member Wellness Center Operated by Premise Health on the Las Vegas Strip

Located at The LINQ Hotel + Experience, the new Caesars Health and Fitness Center offers in-person and digital care to Las Vegas Team Members and their dependents

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S., and Premise Health, the largest direct health care provider and an OMERS portfolio company, has opened a new wellness center on the Las Vegas Strip, delivering in-person and digital care to all eligible Caesars Team Members. Located inside The LINQ Hotel + Experience, this wellness center furthers Caesars' mission to support Team Members on their health and fitness journeys. With Premise as a partner, Caesars aims to offer high-quality care at an unmatched value while creating exceptional health care and benefits experiences.

"Through our partnership with Premise Health, we can provide our Team Members with family-style care and service," said Sean McBurney, Caesars Entertainment Regional President. "The new wellness center was specifically designed to fit the needs of our dedicated Team Members, starting with moving to a more centralized location on the Strip. Additionally, it offers expanded hours and helpful services, including a bright and energizing 24-hour fitness center."

The Caesars Health and Fitness Center is centrally located at The LINQ Hotel + Experience on the sixth floor of the Verge Tower, Suite 100. It replaces Caesars' former wellness center, also run by Premise Health and located on Flamingo Road. Caesars Team Members covered under the company-sponsored medical plan and their dependents can utilize the new wellness center for primary care, physical therapy, dietician services and health risk condition management. All services are available in-person or through video visits.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Caesars Entertainment through a reimagined wellness center that enhances care for our members and their families," said Jami Doucette, MD, president of Premise Health. "Our vision is to redefine the health care experience. We focus on bringing people health care as they need it, not as they know it, and we look forward to continuing to deliver on that promise."

The Caesars Health and Fitness Center team includes a medical director, nurse practitioner, physician assistant, licensed practical nurse, medical assistant, physical therapist, registered dietician and a health center manager. The fitness center is free for Team Members and includes access to fitness specialists and group exercise instructors onsite and virtually at no additional cost.

The fitness center allows members to access the facilities 24/7 and offers personal training sessions from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The wellness center is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

About Premise Health

Premise Health is the world's leading direct health care provider and one of the largest digital providers in the country, serving over 11 million eligible lives across more than 2,500 of the largest commercial and municipal employers in the U.S. Premise partners with its clients to offer fully connected care – in-person and in the digital environment. It operates more than 800 onsite and nearsite wellness centers in 45 states and Guam, delivering care through the Digital Wellness Center and onsite, nearsite, mobile, and event solutions.

Premise delivers value by simplifying complexity and breaking down barriers to give diverse member populations access to convenient, integrated, high-quality care. It offers more than 30 products, delivering the breadth and depth of care required to serve organizations' total populations. The result is health care that meets the needs of members and their families, helping them live healthier while lowering costs for organizations. For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

