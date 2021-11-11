Do Good Foods Hires Top Talent From KIND, Nestlé and Tyson to Form Leadership Team CFO Zahir Ibrahim, CMO Sheridan Budin, CSO Bob Davenport and Others Join Climate-Forward CPG Company Created by Kamine Family to Combat Climate Change Through Fighting Food Waste

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Do Good Foods, a new climate-forward CPG company created to fight food waste and combat climate change, announced its newly-established executive team consisting of top talent from industry giants such as KIND Snacks, Nestlé and Tyson Foods. The team brings more than five decades of collective experience in building, selling and growing well-known consumer food brands. In addition to Chief Strategist Sam Kass, former White House chef and nutrition policy advisor to President Barack Obama, and Barry Starkman, Chief Manufacturing Officer, the leadership team is as follows:

final logo

The future of food is climate

Chief Financial Officer - Zahir Ibrahim : Zahir brings over 30 years of financial and business leadership experience, including recent roles as CFO of KIND Snacks and Annie's, where he oversaw critical functions at these early-stage companies, driving significant business growth and delivering value creation through M&A transactions as the companies evolved into some of the most iconic well-being brands on the market.

Chief Marketing Officer - Sheridan Budin : Sheridan comes from over 20 years in Brand, Innovation and Strategy Management. Sheridan left her role as Founder and Head of Nestlé's Boulder Innovation outpost to lead brand development of Do Good Foods and the fully integrated marketing campaign for Do Good Chicken . Prior to her time at Nestlé, Sheridan also spent time at Procter & Gamble as for top healthcare brands.

Chief Sales Officer - Bob Davenport : Most recently the Director of Sales for George's, Bob brings more than 20 years of experience in the poultry industry, including 17 years with Tyson Foods where he built retail and foodservice sales strategies that helped keep Tyson in its position as the #1 poultry provider in the world.

Chief Manufacturing Officer – Barry Starkman : Bringing more than 25 years of experience in engineering and manufacturing large-scale infrastructure projects, including overseeing the construction and operation of state-of-the-art facilities for Genentech and Merck, Barry is responsible for the oversight of Do Good Foods' facility operations.

Chief Sustainability Officer – Catherine Greener : With over 20 years of significant experience counseling and leading large corporations and organizations including Xanterra Travel Collection, Rocky Mountain Institute and Saatchi & Saatchi Sustainability Services on operationalizing sustainability, Catherine leads Do Good Foods' initiatives as a sustainability leader addressing climate change and waste reduction

Chief Human Resources Officer – Kevin Erickson : Kevin brings a 25-year track record of leading HR teams, recruiting top talent and building best-in-class programs to foster culture, diversity and inclusion at global companies, including Ingersoll Rand , Trane Technologies, Elementis, and Signature Aviation.

In House Counsel – David Buffa : Dave joins Do Good Foods with extensive experience in representing global financial institutions, start-ups and executives on a wide range of regulatory, advisory and litigation matters, along with experience in-house designing and implementing compliance programs for the largest bank in the US.

Do Good Foods, which officially launched in August after five years in the making by co-founders and co-CEOs Justin and Matthew Kamine, is a large-scale infrastructure solution for the huge problem of food waste in this country.

The US throws away more than 100 billion pounds of food each year, with about a third of that coming from grocery stores. The Do Good Foods closed loop model collects nutritious surplus grocery after community donations are made and upcycles it into animal feed which is then integrated into the animals' diet, creating the first carbon reduced protein available at scale. The first product, Do Good Chicken, saves approximately 3 lbs of GHG and over 4 lbs of surplus grocery food. Do Good Chicken begins rolling out in January 2022.

The team bringing this solution to market was assembled by the Kamines based on their professional experiences in CPG and Manufacturing, and their passion for doing better for the planet.

"The future of food is climate, and that's why Do Good Foods puts climate, culture and consumers at the center of everything we do," said co-CEOs Justin and Matthew Kamine. "That means building a team of the best and brightest talent who share our values of doing good for people and the planet. Our focus is in creating best in class products that lets consumers know they finally have a real way to make an impact with their food choices."

About Do Good Foods

Do Good Foods was created by the Kamine Family, founders of the Kamine Development Corporation, which has built, owned and operated more than $3.5 Billion in infrastructure for over 35 years. The mission of Do Good Foods is to take a scaled infrastructure approach to eliminating grocery store food waste in the United States. This first-of-its kind closed loop system is made possible through investors, retailers, growers, and a best-in-class team. For more information visit dogoodfoods.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Do Good Foods