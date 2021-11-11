Government Health Programs Expert John Gorman Talks Healthcare Innovation with Leaders and Innovators on Season Two of Health Equity Now

Government Health Programs Expert John Gorman Talks Healthcare Innovation with Leaders and Innovators on Season Two of Health Equity Now

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightingale Partners, a leading health care advisory firm and investment fund, announced the release of Health Equity Now with John Gorman season two. In the Health Equity Now podcast, John sits down with friends, colleagues, and entrepreneurs that are pursuing innovations in the healthcare industry to discuss what leaders must do to build greater health equity for all Americans and address Social Determinants of Health (SDOH)—the economic and social factors that influence individual and group differences in health status.

Health Equity Now with John Gorman - Announcing Season 2

"I launched Health Equity Now to fill a void I saw in the national conversation on health equity," says John Gorman. "There are innovators out here doing incredible work and many others that would benefit from learning from their experience. I'm thrilled to continue the show in Season 2, starting with some of my favorite people in the industry."

Season 1 of Health Equity Now focused on the innovative solutions that up-and-coming health care leaders are advancing to address disparities in health care. This included Dr. Nzinga Harrison, CMO of Eleanor Health, Jonathan Kumar, CEO of Samaritan, Dr. Stephen Gordon, CEO of Edenbridge Health, and Andrew Parker, CEO of Papa.

Season 2 will explore the priorities and perspectives of some of the US health care industry's biggest names, kicking off with the health plan's perspective of the industry. Featured guests this season include Dr. Shantanu Agrawal, CHO of Anthem, Inc., Chris Chen, CEO of ChenMed, and Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Health Plan.

Health Equity Now with John Gorman is available wherever fine podcasts are found.

About Nightingale Partners LLC: Nightingale is an advisory firm and investment fund connecting capital to payers and providers of care to the medically underserved, based in Washington, DC. Nightingale's mission is to improve the quality of care and reduce unnecessary health care expenditures for our most vulnerable patients through advanced technology, locally-curated social services providers, and innovative financing to address Social Determinants of Health (SDOH).

Producer: Gabe Hitchcock, gabe.hitchcock@nightingalepartners.org

Nightingale Partners LLC (PRNewsfoto/Nightingale Partners LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nightingale Partners LLC