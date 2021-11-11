Heather Rockwell-Artist Joins The ExCo Group As Senior Vice President Of Global Sales

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ExCo Group , a global executive coaching and mentoring firm, has announced that Heather Rockwell-Artist has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

With her ability to simplify complex processes and establish roadmaps for seamless execution, Heather Rockwell-Artist has a proven track record of exceeding goals and her clients' expectations.

In working with The ExCo Group, Rockwell-Artist helps CHROs and heads of talent shape leadership development and succession planning solutions to meet the unique needs of their company's strategy, culture, and forward-facing goals. The ExCo Group's CEO, David Reimer noted, "Heather has always had a gift for truly hearing her customers' needs, and then marshaling the best resources on their behalf. That makes her the perfect fit in terms of work ethic and service philosophy for The ExCo Group. We're excited to have her on the team."

Over her 20-year career, Rockwell-Artist specialized in working with organizations undergoing significant change – growth, full business model transformation, M&A, IPOs and turn-arounds. Her work has spanned large- and mid-sized organizations both nationally and globally.

Previously, Rockwell-Artist was a top-ranked account executive at Lee Hect Harrison (LHH), a division of The Adecco Group. Prior to joining LHH, Rockwell-Artist was a Regional Sales Director at AppleOne Employment, where she ranked in the top 5% each year. Prior to this role, she served as Director of Sales & Marketing at Marriott Corporation, where her team received the Gold Award for first place as "Sales Team of the Year," outperforming 178 other sales teams across the U.S.

