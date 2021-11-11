Kick off the Holiday Season at Destination Outlets Jeffersonville Annual Holiday Festival

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Outlets, in Jeffersonville, OH, is already gearing up to ensure the 2021 Holiday Season is a year like no other, with festive surprises and good cheer awaiting guests around every corner.

logo

The festivities begin with Destination Outlets' Annual Holiday Festival on Saturday, November 20th from 6:30pm to 8:00pm with a visit from Santa! Hold on to 2021 memories with that yearly photo with Santa in front of our Christmas Tree, located right near the playground. Your children will enjoy a fun holiday craft and special gift from Santa himself.

Experience holiday-themed entertainment with local talent! The Miami Trace High School Choir will present an acapella musical performance and Terrie's Dance Spectrum will wow us with their creative expression through dance. Free hot chocolate will be on hand for everyone from the newly-opened Etherium Coffee & Kitchen located at the Outlets. And of course, there will be great shopping for everyone on your list.

"The holiday season at Destination Outlets involves more than just shopping," says Jeff Weissman, a managing partner of Destination Outlets. "We invite everyone to bring family and friends and enjoy the sights and sounds of the season throughout the mall."

Destination Outlets is a 48- store shopping complex featuring a variety of brand-name and designer outlet stores for fashion, apparel, housewares, and more. Formerly Tanger Outlets, the new Destination Outlets is well loved by shoppers far and wide for its great deals, family entertainment, and extensive Food Truck Village. The shopping center is centrally located right off Route 71 in Jeffersonville, Ohio, and regularly hosts top-tier events aimed at bringing the local community together. For more information on Destination Outlets 2021 holiday events, visit destinationoutlets.com

Media Contact

Hannah Girton, Social Media and Marketing Manager

Destination Outlets

740.948.9093

hgirton@destinationoutlets.com

www.destinationoutlets.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Destination Outlets