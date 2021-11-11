Randon Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the third quarter and nine months of 2021, ended in 09/30/2021. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 3Q2021 are as follows:

3Q21 Total Gross Revenue , before consolidation, is R$ 3.7 billion , an increase of 72.5% as compared to 3Q20 ( R$ 2.1 billion );

3Q21 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 2.5 billion , 64.1% higher than the revenue achieved in 3Q20 ( R$ 1.5 billion );

3Q21 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 396.6 million , with EBITDA margin of 15.9%;

3Q21 Net Income is R$ 288.5 million , and net margin of 11.6%, as compared to net income of R$ 116.0 million in 3Q20.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS AND APIMEC MEETING

November 12, 2021, Friday 11:00 AM Brasília, 09:00 AM New York and 2:00 PM London Access Link: https://tenmeetings.com.br/call-de-resultados/portal/#/home?webinar=92298438902

IR Contact

Esteban Mario Angeletti

ri@randon.com.br

View original content:

SOURCE Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações