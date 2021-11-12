Del Grande Dealer Group Launches Rebrand

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group, just announced an all-new rebrand to its visual identity which incorporates a new simpler logo and is the next step in positioning the group as being the most progressive way and place to buy and service your car though ecommerce and brick and mortar experiences.

"Our new DGDG Modernization Strategy will continue to drive DGDG as an industry leader in automotive technology while providing a world-class guest experience, said DGDG President, Jeremy Beaver. "DGDG being in the heart of Silicon Valley continues to be well positioned to help continue the evolution of car buying and servicing in the country."

The new DGDG logo is an evolution of the company's previous logo, with updated letterforms and a simple pixel-perfect design that will appeal to all audiences across all platforms with a mobile-first driver. The new look will complement DGDG's exclusive No Brainer Checkout: a technology-rich digital retailing experience which seamlessly combines an online and in-store car-buying experience for the entire line-up of new and used vehicles.

DGDG's rebranding is not just cosmetic. In addition to the new graphic identity, the rebrand represents the continued development of a modern automotive retail experience that will create a better process for guests, growing the footprint of the organization through upcoming dealership acquisitions, and creating more opportunities for team members.

About DGDG

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 14 brands and 13 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG's is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a world-class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

