Envision Digital and SITA Join Forces to Develop Net Zero Technology and Help ecarbonize Airports The collaboration aims to create the world's first integrated net zero carbon airport offering

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12. 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Digital International Pte Ltd ("Envision Digital"), a Singapore-headquartered global net zero partner and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technology leader, and SITA, the world's leading IT provider for the air transport industry, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly build end-to-end net zero carbon solutions for airports worldwide.

The collaboration will harness Envision Digital's strengths in digitalization, data management, and artificial intelligence applied to energy and smart building solutions, and SITA's strengths in air transport technology and operations to support airports in their journey towards net zero carbon emissions. The MOU forms part of SITA's strategy to help the air transport industry reduce its carbon footprint through greater operational efficiencies.

Michael Ding, Global Executive Director at Envision Digital, said: "Airports have been progressive in their ambition to reach net zero, and this partnership combining our AIoT leadership with SITA's technology capabilities, will create the the end-to-end net zero carbon aviation solution needed by the industry to reach their goal."

David Lavorel, CEO of SITA AT AIRPORTS AND BORDERS, said: "This collaboration with Envision Digital will enable airports to act and operationalize their net zero pledges. With our best-in-class technologies, we are creating the world's first fully integrated net zero carbon solutions for the air transport industry to help them gain actionable insights and achieve their sustainability targets."

Sergio Colella, SITA President for Europe, said: "According to ACI, 235 airports across Europe have committed to net zero by 2050, and more than 90 airports are now set to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030. With Envision Digital and SITA working together, we can help these airports in their journey towards meeting their sustainability commitments, combining solutions that optimize airport operations to reduce local emissions while optimizing infrastructure-related energy consumption."

Both companies will work together to build a carbon reduction solution that connects and facilitates real-time data flows in an airport to monitor their real-time carbon footprint, gain data-driven insights, and manage emissions.

Airports will be able to harmonize energy silos, drive efficiencies, and reduce energy consumption while maintaining high traveler comfort levels and enabling more efficient operations as the aviation industry rebounds.

About Envision Digital

Envision Digital is committed to becoming the world's leading net zero technology partner for enterprises, governments, and cities alike. Its world-class AIoT technology helps governments and companies across the world accelerate progress toward a net zero future and improve their citizens' quality of life. Having established itself as a leading solutions provider for intelligent renewable energy generation, consumption efficiency and smart and flexible storage, Envision Digital has extended its capabilities beyond energy to enable and optimise applications – notably in smart renewables, city infrastructure and carbon management solutions.



EnOS™, Envision Digital's proprietary AIoT operating system, connects and manages more than 110 million smart devices and 360 gigawatts of energy assets globally and with Envision Ark, it has earned Envision Group a place on Fortune's 2021 Change The World list. Envision Digital's growing ecosystem of more than 360 customers and partners spans 10 industries and includes Accenture, Amazon Web Services, GovTech Singapore, Keppel Corporation, Microsoft, Nissan, PTT, Solarvest, Total and ST Engineering. The company has close to 800 employees and 12 offices across China, France, Japan, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.envision-digital.com/.

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA's solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of 18,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 60 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Our communications network connects every corner of the globe and bridges 60% of the air transport community's data exchange.

SITA is committed to being a carbon neutral company by 2022 through our UN recognized Planet+ program, while also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies at the airport.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

For further information, go to www.sita.aero

