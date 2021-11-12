Pacaso Launches Innovative Luxury Second Home Co-ownership Platform in Jackson Hole

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading real estate platform that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today announced that it has expanded its service to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The company listed its first property in Jackson alongside plans to support the Community Housing Fund and Teton Habitat for Humanity.

Pacaso (PRNewsfoto/Pacaso)

"Jackson Hole's majestic beauty coupled with its wide array of year-round outdoor recreational activities has made it a highly desirable location for second home buyers, many of whom are looking to enjoy their newfound remote work flexibility from the mountains," said Pacaso Co-founder and CEO Austin Allison. "As in many mountain towns, this demand has increased the strain on housing inventory needed by the workforce. Pacaso offers a better way; co-ownership empowers buyers to uplevel their focus toward luxury properties, and away from lower price points."

For 2022, Pacaso will be supporting the local Community Housing Fund with an upfront donation of $10K and an ongoing donation of $5K for each home Pacaso purchases. The company will also appeal directly to the sellers' agent to match its giving for each home and partner with Fund leaders to encourage others in the real estate community to give. Pacaso will also donate lightly used furniture and home goods from the acquisition of new homes to Teton Habitat for Humanity .

"I am delighted Pacaso has chosen to proactively participate in the Community Housing Fund," said Devon Viehman, Associate Broker of the Viehman Group. "Broad-based, sustained participation from the real estate community is critically needed to support our community members facing housing insecurity. I look forward to partnering with Pacaso to grow this fund's impact."

Pacaso partners with all interested real estate agents and brokerages in markets where it operates. Real estate agents representing buyers who purchase a share of a Pacaso home receive a 3% referral commission in addition to 500 RSUs of Pacaso stock as a referral equity bonus . Agents in Jackson Hole who are interested in working with Pacaso can learn more on the company's website .

Pacaso's first listing in the area is a contemporary five-bedroom home situated atop the ridge of Spring Creek with sweeping views of Sleeping Indian Mountain and the Grand Tetons. The home was designed by Ward Blake architects.

To learn more about homes available throughout Jackson Hole, please visit the Pacaso website .

About Pacaso

Pacaso® (pronounced like "Picasso") modernizes the decades-old practice of co-ownership by creating a marketplace that makes buying, owning, and selling a luxury second home easy. From curating the best listings in top second home markets to offering integrated financing and sales from as little as ⅛ to as much as ½ ownership; upscale interior design; and professional property management, Pacaso provides owners with all the benefits of owning a second home with less hassle. After purchase, Pacaso manages the home on an ongoing basis and supports a frictionless resale process in partnership with a licensed real estate professional.

Pacaso was co-founded by former Zillow executives Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pacaso