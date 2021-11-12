PenFed Credit Union Named '#1 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer' and '#1 Military Friendly® Brand' by VIQTORY Media

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced it received a designation as the Number One 2022 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer and Military Friendly® Brand in the non-profit category by VIQTORY Media. PenFed also received recognition as a Top Ten Military Friendly® Employer and for having a Top Ten Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program.

The rankings were determined by analyzing public data and a proprietary survey from over a thousand companies. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion and Advancement of veterans and military employees.

"PenFed is honored to be recognized as a champion for the military community," said PenFed President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "Since 1935, we have served the national defense community and we will continue to recruit and hire veterans and military spouses as our firm grows."

As part of an ongoing commitment to hiring and supporting the military community, PenFed operates a Military Employment Program focused on every phase of the employment lifecycle for all members of the military community – including veterans, military and surviving spouses, wounded warriors and their caregivers, Reservists and National Guardsmen.

In addition to spending 10% of its recruiting budget on hiring and retaining veterans and military spouses, PenFed collaborates with dozens of military employment organizations, as well as dozens of installation Transition Assistance Program offices, to enhance our military employment efforts. Members of the military community interested in a career with a military-friendly company are encouraged to visit PenFed's Military Recruiting Webpage. This webpage allows members of the military community to join our military talent community and search for jobs based on their skillsets and experience using a Military Occupational Specialty code.

PenFed has a strong legacy of being a military-friendly company and donates up to 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, with the majority going to military charities. The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $40 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families, and caregivers.

PenFed will be showcased along with other 2022 Military Friendly ® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs ® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

