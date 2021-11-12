Typhoon Texas Management Group Forms New Business Entity, Invests in Two Las Vegas-Area Waterparks

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The group which manages the two Typhoon Texas waterparks, including its west Houston location which consistently ranks among the top-20 most attended in North America, has formed a new entity to own and manage an expanded portfolio of waterpark properties.

Pyek Group (pronounced Peak), which will continue to operate the Typhoon Texas waterparks in west Houston and north Austin, has invested in a new Nevada-based partnership that will own the current Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas and Cowabunga Bay waterparks. The new partnership plans to operate both parks under the Cowabunga brand.

Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas will re-open as Cowabunga Canyon while Cowabunga Bay will maintain its name when the two waterparks open for the 2022 season.

"It makes sense to create synergy under the same Cowabunga brand since both waterparks will be owned and operated by the same company," says Evan Barnett, president of Houston-based Pyek Group.

As for other notable changes, Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon will offer new season pass options and several new perks to be announced in the coming months. A sizable amount of capital will be invested into both parks for upgrades although a timetable for those updates has not been established, Barnett adds.

The newly named, 22-acre Cowabunga Canyon opened in 2013 under the Wet 'n' Wild brand. The 23-acre Cowabunga Bay opened in 2014.

"We are excited to bring the management philosophy and culture that has contributed to the success of our Typhoon Texas waterparks," says Barnett. "We understand what's necessary to create a clean, safe and family-friendly entertainment destination."

Cade Vereen, who previously served as General Manager of Typhoon Texas in north Austin, has been named general manager for the two Las Vegas-area waterparks. Vereen comes to his new role with more than ten years in the waterpark industry.

Pyek Group is currently hiring for key positions at all four of its waterparks and corporate positions within the newly formed entity. Interested applicants can send their resume to contact@pyekgroup.com. Seasonal hiring for the waterparks begins in early 2022.

Pyek Group principals, who also founded Typhoon Texas, include Texas business owners Keith Dalton, Terry Hlavinka, and Ray DeLaughter,

Typhoon Texas opened its west Houston waterpark in 2016. The brand later acquired a former Hawaiian Falls in north Austin which opened as Typhoon Texas in 2017.

Besides maintaining its ranking among the nation's most attended waterparks, Pyek Group's Typhoon Texas has earned World Waterpark Association awards for safety, leadership and its innovative approach to employee training and recognition.

Most recently, the association recognized Typhoon Texas with awards in marketing excellence including Best Billboard, Best Print Media, Best Social Media Campaign and Best YouTube Campaign.

