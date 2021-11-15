Asetek Now Accepting Pre-Orders for Invicta Sim Racing Pedals

AALBORG, Denmark, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced its Invicta Sim Racing Pedals are available for pre-order. With the premium performance Invicta pedals from Asetek the most competitive sim racers will be able to experience full immersion and the feeling of a real racecar.

Now sim racers can be some of the first in line to experience the Invicta throttle and brake pedal solution. Users can deepen the immersion with the add-on clutch, sold separately, for a more authentic racing control and feel. Make quick adjustments and easily calibrate your Invicta pedals using the intuitive RaceHub software custom designed by Asetek for sim racing.

Competitively priced, while offering performance levels and quality of much higher priced solutions, the Invicta throttle and brake pedal with its RaceHub software will be available for €699.00 after VAT ($699.00 before sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.). The add-on Invicta clutch pedal will be available for €299.00 after VAT ($299.00 before sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.).

Sim racers can place their pre-orders by going to https://www.asetek.com/simsports/webshop/.

"I am thrilled that our Invicta pedals are now available for pre-order, and that we expect to be supplying them in Q1 2022," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "With our laser focus on innovation, meticulous design and performance testing, along with robust manufacturing processes, we've been able to go from concept to manufacturing our first SimSports products in twelve months. That is quite a feat in this environment of component and logistics challenges."

"When innovating the Invicta pedals, it was key that we design a premium product that gives sim racers the feel of a real racecar while enhancing their performance and simplifying customization and personalization. We've received a lot of interest as we've demo-ed our Invicta pedals at sim racing and motorsports events including ADAC SimRacing 2021 Expo and Padborg Park in Denmark," said Eriksen. "It is amazing to see the excitement when people try out the Invicta pedals as they experience the thrill of what it feels like to race a real racecar. With all the positive feedback, we decided to open pre-ordering."

In addition to the Invicta pedals, Asetek will also offer replaceable pedal plates for a more comfortable feeling for racers racing without shoes. Stay tuned for more SimSports products from Asetek, including wheelbases, steering wheels, shifters, and other end-user customization options.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek is introducing its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

