Managed Services: Enabling, Transforming & Adapting -- Have You Planned Your Arrival? -- Executive Web Briefing Sponsored By Cantata Health Solutions & OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET, OPEN MINDS will host a webinar, Managed Services: Enabling, Transforming & Adapting – Have You Planned Your Arrival? , courtesy of Cantata Health Solutions. This event will showcase how organizations are saving money and improving their ability to make use of sophisticated technology.

The rate of change in today's health and human services market is intense and will continue to be complex as the temporary provisions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic lapse. How are you assuring that your organization is ready to adapt?

Sharon Hicks, Senior Associate at OPEN MINDS, notes: "As the need for sophisticated information technology grows, it is very important for providers to consider the best way to stay up to date. Of special note is the vigilance required to protect the security of networks and connectivity while our staff are increasingly working remotely and in community settings."

Attendees of this webinar can expect to come away from this session with a greater understanding of the value proposition of managed IT services, including not just economic value, but also with increased technology capability.

"Many health and human service businesses are experiencing enormous stresses due to leaps in the digital transformation of health care, along with a nearly exponential increase in cybersecurity assaults and a rapidly rising technological worker scarcity in our industry," says Cantata's Scott Anderson. "By employing established industry experts through managed service offerings, enterprises may continue to drive technology transformations, solve technology gaps, and remediate security concerns within their environment."

Our faculty for this event will be OPEN MINDS' Senior Associate Sharon Hicks, MBA, MSW, and Scott Anderson, Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Managed Services for Cantata. Ms. Hicks has more than 20 years of experience in the health and human service field. She has extensive expertise and a wide range of experience in health plan management, clinical operations management, and technology. A recognized thought leader among her peers, Ms. Hicks is a regular keynote speaker at industry conferences and association meetings, as well as an author of hundreds of articles and resources for professionals in both clinical and executive roles. Mr. Anderson is a versatile Information Technology Executive with 25+ years of experience in varied settings, leveraging technology to transform organizations toward automation, scalability, productivity, availability, and efficiency.

Don't miss Managed Services: Enabling, Transforming & Adapting – Have You Planned Your Arrival? on November 17th at 1:00 pm ET. This webinar is available free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of Cantata Health Solutions. However, attendees must register in advance.

