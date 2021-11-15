Pyxus International Announces New Chief Financial Officer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced Flavia Landsberg as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Landsberg joins Pyxus with more than 20 years of financial experience, most recently serving as CFO of High Ridge Brands, a private equity-backed company. Throughout the course of her career, she has also served as CFO of Westminster Foods, EOS Products, and Bunge Limited's Food & Ingredients division. Landsberg began her career in investment banking and holds a Master of Business Administration from the New York University Stern School of Business.

"On behalf of Pyxus and the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Flavia to the Company. Her impressive background in global agricultural finance, strategic planning and data-driven analytics, coupled with her proven track record of delivering profitable growth, makes her the ideal candidate as we continue to execute on opportunities to drive the business forward," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "I am confident that Flavia's invaluable financial leadership experience will complement the Company's vision for the future."

Landsberg reports to Sikkel and is responsible for all aspects of the Company's financial strategy and operations, including financial planning and analysis, investor relations, treasury, financial reporting, tax and accounting. She succeeds Joel L. Thomas, who announced his retirement in June. Thomas will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through June 30, 2022 in order to ensure a seamless transition.

"The Board and I would like to thank Joel for providing his financial leadership and dedication to the Company for the past 16 years, including the seven years he has served as CFO," said Sikkel. "Joel has been pivotal in our Company's transformation, positioning the business for long-term success. It has been a privilege to work with him and we wish him all the best in his retirement."

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

