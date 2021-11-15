RECAF Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. ("ReconAfrica" or the "Company") (OTC: RECAF).

Class Period: February 28, 2019 – September 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2021

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the ReconAfrica lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/reconnaissance-energy-africa-ltd-fka-lund-enterprises-corp/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) ReconAfricas plan for using unconventional means for energy extraction (including fracking) in the fragile Kavango area; (2) that ReconAfrica would begin unlicensed drilling tests; (3) that ReconAfrica would illegally use water for well testing; (4) that ReconAfrica would illegally store used water in unlined pools; (5) that ReconAfrica would skirt Namibian law and hire an inadequate and inappropriate consultant; (6) that, as a result, ReconAfrica risked future well, drilling, and water-related licenses in Namibia and Botswana; (7) that, as opposed to its representations, ReconAfrica did not reach out nor provide adequate information (including in relevant local languages) through accessible means to those to be impacted by its testing and potential energy extraction; (8) that ReconAfricas interests are in the Owambo Basin, not the so-called Kavango Basin; (9) that ReconAfrica has continuously engaged in stock pumping; and (10) as a result of the foregoing, defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

