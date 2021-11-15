Truist CEO to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chief Executive Officer William H. Rogers Jr. will present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $530 billion as of September 30, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

