DRiV Motorparts Earns Three Awards for Excellence from the Women in Auto Care's Automotive Communications Award Program, Announces Scholarship Support

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) DRiV Motorparts group, along with its Garage Gurus®, Walker® and Monroe® brands, received three awards for excellence in digital communications and content in the annual Automotive Communications Award program, presented by Women in Auto Care. The awards recognize companies and agencies that provide automotive information through outstanding advertising, marketing and public relations efforts. Winners were honored at the Women in Auto Care press conference and reception earlier this month, during the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DRiV Motorparts was honored with awards for excellence for the following programs:

Garage Gurus 2021 Spring Media Campaign Creative and Analytics

Walker Colorado Emissions Regulations Training Communication

Monroe.com Website Refresh



"On behalf of Tenneco's DRiV Motorparts group, it is an honor to receive these three ACA awards, as our brand teams work hard and put so much effort into creating dynamic, smart and valuable marketing materials that are relevant to all our customers," said Rebecca Mahan, executive director, Brand Marketing and Channel Engagement, Americas. "Our marketing team consistently does an outstanding job on promoting our brands and showing how they stand apart from our competitors in the market."



DRiV Motorparts also announced that, through Garage Gurus, it is continuing its support of the Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program. Established in 2004, it supports female high school and post-secondary students seeking a career in auto care. This year, there were 14 recipients of these scholarships.

Women in Auto Care is comprised of auto care professionals dedicated to providing opportunities, education and career leadership to women in the auto care industry through networking, mentoring, recruitment, recognition, industry advisors, and communication. To learn more, visit their website.

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

