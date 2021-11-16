Electrify Expo Breaks Records In Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric vehicle festival, concluded its nationwide tour this past weekend on November 12-14, 2021 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX.

The most successful yet, with 21,150 attendees participating and 17,695 total demos given in Electric Vehicles as well as on e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more. Electrify Expo in Austin delivered the nation's largest number of hands-on experiences for electric vehicles on record.

The large festival kicked off its Austin event with a packed Industry Day exclusive for press and industry VIPs; loaded with new product announcements, featured keynotes, and panels. The Vice President of BMW North America, Uwe Dreher, presented the inaugural opening keynote speech, followed by several featured speakers including thought-leading voices from industry experts including Hyundai, Kia, Bosch, Greenlots, MotorTrend, and others as they addressed solutions for an all-electric future.

Set across over 600,000 square feet of exhibit and demo space in Austin, Circuit of The Americas became the focus of the e-mobiity industry via a powerful mix of automotive, micro-mobility, energy, charging, and technology brands. Exhibiting for the first time in Texas, Mercedes-Benz revealed their brand new EQS and provided first-ever consumer demo rides. Additionally, Hyundai's unreleased Ioniq 5, Kia's EV6, along with Porsche's latest Taycan EV, and BMW'S highly anticipated iX were among the many brands on-display at Electrify Expo.

"The amount of demand here in Austin for electric vehicles is evident in the high number of demo rides that took place this weekend," said Electrify Expo Founder BJ Birtwell. "The City has an incredible opportunity to lead the way not just in EV adoption, but also in policymaking and infrastructure. We are looking forward to returning to Austin in 2022 and being a resource for the City to educate consumers on the benefits of electric vehicles through hands-on experiences like those that take place at Electrify Expo."

The first stop for Electrify Expo began on September 18-19, 2021 at Orange County Great Park in Irvine, CA, followed by the previous stop in Miami on October 16-17 at the Miami Marine Stadium. As the nationwide Electrify Expo tour concludes, stay tuned for more electric vehicle news and announcements coming regarding 2022!

For more information on Electrify Expo and our nationwide tour, please visit: www.electrifyexpo.com

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest electric vehicle event. It is an outdoor weekend festival showcasing the best of electric mobility including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-surfboards and more. Attendees experience test drives, new product unveilings, and future technologies from the world's leading brands.

Video caption: Electrify Expo in Austin, TX video recap from November 12-14, 2021

Photo caption: Demo rides, exhibitor booths, and speaking segments at Electrify Expo in Austin, TX

