EV Connect Offers GM Dealerships Charging Management and Network Services Across Canada & U.S.

As an approved software and management provider, GM will leverage EV Connect's charging solutions to help support its EV dealerships in the United States and Canada

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider EV Connect announced today that the Company is one of the approved EV Charging solutions providers to support the deployment of charging at General Motors' dealerships (NYSE: GM) across the U.S and Canada. As an approved platform to support GM's EV dealerships, EV Connect will offer its innovative EV charging management solutions that include advanced data analytics and 24/7 customer support. The first charging stations under the new program have been installed at select GM dealers, with more installations occurring this year.

More than 600 GM dealerships have signed up to leverage EV Connect’s charging solutions to help support the automaker’s call for electrification.

Through EV Connect's open charging cloud platform, GM dealerships will have the ability to optimize charging solutions at their stores to meet individual dealership needs. EV Connect will also provide comprehensive training for the software management platform for all participating dealerships to ensure a simple, reliable, and manageable charging experience.

"With thirty new EV models coming to market globally by 2025, we are committed to bringing robust EV solutions by providing reliable EV charging for drivers and service departments," said Hossein Hassani, director, EV Ecosystem at GM. "To do this, our dealerships need to be equipped with reliable, efficient, and simple-to-use EV charging infrastructure. We are excited to work with EV Connect for core management software as we continue to help expand access to charging at GM brand dealerships and beyond."

By leveraging the Company's vast experience in guiding companies of all sizes in managing charging networks and delivering a seamless EV charging experience, EV Connect has established a playbook for managing and growing the entire EV ecosystem. EV Connect offers GM dealerships a powerful software management platform that connects dealerships to their hardware, and also enables dealers the ability to control access, set pricing and make reservations as well as load management tools to control energy costs.

"As GM actively prepares its dealerships for their forthcoming EV models, we are excited to help bring flexibility and scalability to EV charging for GM dealers today," said Jordan Ramer, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of EV Connect. "Already in short order, we have more than 500 dealerships signed up for the program that are looking to electrify. We are excited to see this number grow as we help GM work towards an all-electric future."

EV Connect has also joined Ultium Charge 360, GM's holistic approach to charging that integrates GM mobile apps, charging networks, services and products to deliver the best charging experience for GM EV owners. Drivers of Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC EVs will now be able to find 5,000 EV Connect public chargers through the myChevrolet, myGMC, and myCadillac mobile apps as well as conveniently locate a station, check station status, and start a charge. Ultium Charge 360 gives GM EV drivers access to real-time information for more than 85,000 public chargers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

