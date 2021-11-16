LMS365 partners with Envision IT to deliver training to the extended enterprise

AARHUS, Denmark, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365 today announced its partnership with Envision IT to offer LMS365 customers a new guest user management solution, Extranet User Manager (EUM), to help organizations streamline the onboarding and management of external collaborators and stakeholders within a given Microsoft 365 tenant for the purposes of learning and training using LMS365.

This new integrated solution provides a seamless end-to-end experience for organizations needing to train the extended enterprise such as contractors, partners and customers within Microsoft Teams or SharePoint.

EUM allows delegated user management for LMS365 administrators, customizable email templates, simplified management of users and groups as well as advanced user reporting.

External users will enjoy the ability to login with their personal or company issued email address through Azure Active Directory B2B, self-registration to entire course catalogs, training plans or individual courses, and management of their personal profile information.

Christopher Rousset, managing director Americas and VP global alliance, LMS365, said: "Our partnership with Envision IT is helping our customers navigate today's gig economy by allowing users from outside an organization to get acclimated quickly. We are happy to add Envision IT to our ever-growing roster of partners dedicated to creating a seamless training and learning experience."

Logan Guest, sales and marketing manager, Extranet User Manager, said: "Extranet User Manager is delighted to announce our partnership with LMS365. There is a common need to provide training externally and we're excited LMS365 has chosen us as their trusted product partner. Our robust external user management platform offers a simplified user interface for administrators and end users, and a secure platform for onboarding. We are excited to collaborate on mutual initiatives and to be able to provide added value to LMS365 partners and customers."

About LMS365

LMS365 has 1000+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based learning platforms in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile, and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use, and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: https://LMS365.com

About Envision IT

For over 30 years, Envision IT has been a go-to partner for Microsoft digital workplace solutions. A Microsoft Certified Gold Partner, our competencies allow us to showcase expertise in developing, deploying, and supporting solutions built on the Microsoft 365 suite of products. We build advanced solutions, connecting teams, improving information access, and increasing productivity. Our goal is to deliver solutions that are highly functional, scalable, flexible, and secure through a unified platform for the digital workplace - whether on-premises or in the cloud.

Envision IT's Extranet User Manager platform is a simple, scalable extranet portal that is designed to leverage Microsoft 365's powerful features and security through a streamlined user interface and presentation layer that removes the complexity of Microsoft 365, making it easier to onboard, share and collaborate with external partners, colleagues and organizations.

