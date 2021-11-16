USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures Endurance Events community surpasses $1 million raised in donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Fitness enthusiasts see their miles mean more with St. Jude as official charity partner

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A snack-loving cartoon canine, three caped crusaders and a steaming cup of hot chocolate helped inspire an endurance community to participate in virtual and in-person USA TODAY NETWORK Venture Endurance Events, resulting in more than $1 million raised this year for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

Ventures Endurance Events, part of Gannett's USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, hosts dozens of races across the U.S. each year, including the Hot Chocolate 15K/5K and Rugged Maniac Series; Warner Bros. events including DC Wonder Woman™, DC Superman™ Virtual Run, DC Batman™, Run Scooby Doo, Friendsgiving Virtual Run and more. Participants can donate to St. Jude during registration or after the events or chose to fundraise as they train.

"Every participant in Ventures Endurance events helps St. Jude Children's Research Hospital get one step closer to creating a world in which no child dies in the dawn of life from cancer or other catastrophic diseases," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are grateful to the Ventures Endurance community and our St. Jude Heroes for coming together for a common purpose. Support like this is crucial to fueling the $11.5 billion, six-year St. Jude strategic plan, which includes tripling St. Jude's global investment to impact the more than 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year."

Funds raised from Ventures Endurance Events races help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or meals. Continued support is vital for St. Jude to continue its groundbreaking work to support families and children in need.

Treatment and care of childhood cancer is a multi-trillion-dollar problem, and Ventures Endurance Events supports the $11.5 billion, six-year strategic plan of St. Jude, which includes tripling its global investment to impact the more than 400,000 kids with cancer globally each year.

"The St. Jude mission is so important to our organization, and we are thankful to all of our participants who helped contribute to reach this amazing milestone," said Kaitlyn Greenleaf, Vice President, USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures Endurance. "Our in-person and virtual events continue to bring communities together, and we are so pleased to rally in support of St. Jude and the amazing work they do."

Participants who register for an event can make a direct donation to St. Jude or provide a post-race donation in person. To learn more about how to support St. Jude or to register as a St. Jude Hero in an upcoming event, visit stjude.org/heroes. To participate in a USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures Endurance event or a virtual event, visit venturesendurance.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures

USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, part of Gannett Co, Inc., creates impactful consumer engagements and experiences through world-class events, promotions, races, and technology. We strive to exceed expectations, create unforgettable memories and drive value for our partners while leveraging our reputable institutions, including USA TODAY and more than 250 local media brands. Our portfolio includes the largest high school sports recognition program in the country, USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, and other celebrated brands including the Official Community's Choice Awards, American Influencer Awards, Rugged Maniac, Hot Chocolate 15k/5k, Blockbuster Bucket List sweepstakes, Amazing Teachers contest and more. Our events are managed with our proprietary ticketing and registration platform, EnMotive. The events and promotions that we build inspire pride in local communities and connect local and national businesses with highly engaged audiences. We are an industry leader and drive results from coast to coast.

