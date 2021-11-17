Comcast's Internet Essentials Program And Goodwill Industries International Expand Workforce Development Efforts Nationwide

Comcast Donates More than $800,000 to Provide Career Development and Training Services for Thousands of People Through Goodwill® Career Centers; Company Will Also Provide Free WiFi through Its Lift Zones Program

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Comcast's Internet Essentials program announced a significant new partnership with Goodwill Industries International to provide digital skills and workforce development training for thousands of adults with low incomes at Goodwill nonprofit organizations across the United States. In addition, Comcast will install free WiFi access in Goodwill locations to enable people to get online to search for and apply for jobs as well as take digital skills training and certification programs to prepare for entry and mid-level occupations.

According to the World Economic Forum, by 2030, nine out of 10 jobs will require digital skills. Today, the National Skills Coalition estimates that one-third (31 percent) of U.S. workers still lack basic digital skills.

"Access to the internet offers a life-changing pathway for workers to get the skills they need to move up the economic ladder and prepare for the jobs of the future, but not everyone is capable of taking full advantage of the technology," said Broderick Johnson, executive vice president, public policy and executive vice president, digital equity, at Comcast Corporation. "Greater internet adoption and increased digital skills will not only lead to higher paying jobs, but also make our country more competitive globally."

"Goodwill has a long history of offering job seekers support that sets them up for success. From résumé building and interview preparation to connecting job seekers to local employers and community colleges, we provide a range of service to those in need of opportunities," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "This partnership with Comcast will provide many Goodwill participants with free connectivity and discounted devices, which are essential for people to access training and basic support to move forward. Our partners at Comcast are helping us ensure that those job seekers can gain economic mobility and pursue new beginnings with confidence."

Comcast's investment will bring training and free WiFi to the following Goodwill locations nationwide:

Palmetto Goodwill ( Charleston, SC ) Goodwill South Florida ( Miami, FL ) Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake ( Baltimore, MD ) Goodwill Houston ( Houston, TX ) Goodwill Easterseals Minnesota ( Saint Paul, MN ) Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois and Wisconsin Stateline Area, Inc. ( Rockford, IL ) Goodwill Industries Knoxville ( Knoxville, TN ) Goodwill of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia ( Maple Shade, NJ )

Eight Goodwill organizations have been onboarded and two additional Goodwill markets will be named in the coming months.

Last September, Comcast announced a multi-year program to launch more than 1,000 WiFi-connected "Lift Zones" in community centers nationwide, working with its network of thousands of nonprofit partners and city leaders. Lift Zone sites complement Comcast's Internet Essentials program, which in 10 years has helped connect a cumulative total of more than 10 million people with low incomes to the internet at home.

Project UP & Comcast's $1 Billion Commitment to Advancing Digital Equity:

For over a decade, connecting more people to the Internet and the technology they need to participate and excel in an increasingly digital world has been a core focus for Comcast. Looking toward the next ten years, the company is building on that foundation and expanding its impact through Project UP, a comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach 50 million people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators. For more information on Project UP and the latest news on efforts to address digital inequities, including the recent expansion of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund to provide millions in grants to small business owners of color and Comcast's investment in research to increase diversity in the technology and digital fields, visit https://corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up.

About Internet Essentials

Internet Essentials is Comcast's signature digital equity initiative and the nation's largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. In 10 years, it has helped connect 10 million people with low incomes to broadband internet at home, most for the very first time. Internet Essentials has a comprehensive design that addresses each of the three major barriers to broadband adoption. This includes: multiple options to access free digital literacy training in print, online, and in person; the option to purchase a heavily subsidized, low-cost Internet-ready computer; and low-cost, high-speed Internet service for $9.95 a month, plus tax. The program is structured as a partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials, and nonprofit community partners. Comcast has never raised the price of the program. For more information about Internet Essentials and Comcast's commitment to education and digital equity, please visit https://corporate.comcast.com/education. To apply, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376 for English or 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.

About Goodwill Industries International

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people find employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval. Local Goodwill organizations offer employment opportunities, job placement and training services, and other community-based programs, funded by selling donated clothing and household items in nearly 3,300 stores and at shopgoodwill.com®. Last year, more than 20 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill services, and more than one million people received in-person services. For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl. Register for our Legislative Action Center via advocate.goodwill.org.

