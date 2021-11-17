GameOn's Cricket Predictor for MX Player Surpasses Two Million Predictions in Three Weeks

On track for six million predictions and 200,000 active users by January, 2022

GameOn licenses its proprietary game engine while also sharing in advertising revenue

GameOn & MX Player have confirmed three more games for cricket, soccer, kabaddi

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) ("GameOn" or the "Company"), a leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, sportsbooks and NFTs with white label fan engagement technologies around sports, TV and live events, is pleased today to announce the MX Cricket Predictor, powered by GameOn, has surpassed two million predictions since the T20 Cricket World Cup went live on October 23. The product is on track for six million predictions and 200,000 active users by January, 2022.

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. and MX Player

The free-to-play prediction games are launched in conjunction with Indian entertainment super app MX Player, who licenses GameOn's technology and recently surpassed 1 billion downloads. By correctly predicting events like who'll win and how many runs will be scored, fans move up the leaderboard. Top-ranked players earn status, recognition and rewards including money-can't-buy experiences and cash. A video of the product is available here .

The MX Cricket Predictor launched for the ICC T20 Men's World Cup and will remain live for the year-round cricket calendar, including Indian internationals, Australia's Big Bash tournament and the ICC Women's World Cup in 2022. GameOn and MX Player recently confirmed an expanded partnership with three additional licensed games for soccer, tennis and kabaddi, slated for 2022.

"We're thrilled with the performance of our proprietary game engine for MX Player," said Matt Bailey, GameOn CEO. "Engagement is the bread-and-butter of the value we provide our B2B white label partners, which we're fully-aligned on with license and revenue share agreements."

The news comes on the heels of GameOn's announcement to acquire FanClash and it's newest customer, Gaming Society .

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) powers the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative white label fan engagement technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments, sportsbooks and NFTs with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with several partners in sports and entertainment. Through our innovative gamification technologies and meta-layers, including first-of-its-kind NFT integration, we bring fans closer to their favorite sports and entertainment content and increase engagement through community, competition and rewards.

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center), Chief Product Officer, Santiago Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports) and VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers), as well as its Directors, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple, Comcast, Meredith) and Carey Dillen (YYOGA, FIFA, IOC).

