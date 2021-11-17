Gong Named One of the Fastest-Growing North American Companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List Gong's 3,907 percent growth rate more than seven times faster than median of other companies on list

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue and customer-facing teams, today announced it ranked no. 48 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year.

Gong grew 3,907 percent during the surveyed period of 2017 to 2020, more than seven times faster than the median rate of 521 percent for the companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list.

"Our growth rate demonstrates the value of Gong's Revenue Intelligence Platform," said Amit Bendov, CEO of Gong. "Customer-facing teams worldwide use Gong to make decisions based on data and AI-generated insights instead of intuition. We look forward to providing more companies with the information and insights needed to make winning decisions."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

Gong is hiring. Visit https://www.gong.io/careers to learn more and apply.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform automatically captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for winning outcomes. Over 2,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information visit www.gong.io.

