mParticle Expands C-Suite on Heels of $150 Million Series E Funding

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle , the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced the appointment of three new executive leaders. On the heels of its $150 million Series E funding round, mParticle is positioned for significant market expansion as the demand for customer data infrastructure accelerates. The appointment of Karen Gallantry to Chief Revenue Officer, David Morgan to Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Wagner to General Counsel will rocket forward the company's global growth trajectory.

"Building out, and upleveling our leadership team, is the first part in our go forward strategy to successfully navigate this next phase of our growth," said Michael Katz, mParticle CEO. "Our team has never been stronger, and I couldn't be more excited to give Karen, David, and Christhe recognition they deserve."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Karen Gallantry will oversee sales, enablement, revenue operations, partnerships, and customer success. Gallantry has been with mParticle since 2019 as General Manager for the EMEA region and most recently as the head of international business. In her tenure at mParticle, Gallantry has made a significant impact on the business. Under her leadership, the company grew revenue in EMEA by 200%. She also oversaw successful expansion into the APAC region, the company's third major market.

David Morgan, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, will develop and implement the financial processes, controls, and systems to support rapid business growth, as well as lead all investor relations and investor communications. Prior to mParticle, Morgan spent more than ten years at Amazon in various finance roles. As part of his Amazon tenure, he built the financial processes and mechanisms to launch new customer-facing businesses, expand into new countries and regions, and grow businesses that operated on a global scale.

In his role as General Counsel, Chris Wagner will be responsible for overseeing mParticle's legal function including commercial transactions, M&A, employment, privacy, and general corporate matters. Prior to mParticle, Wagner was Associate General Counsel and Principal Counsel at SendGrid and Twilio, respectively, where he supported SendGrid's massive growth, culminating with the company's successful IPO in November 2017 and the $3 billion acquisition of SendGrid by Twilio in February 2019. He also led a commercial transactions team and a legal M&A integration function during his time at Twilio.

Unlike other CDPs, marketing clouds and generic data pipelines, mParticle helps teams address the nuanced nature of customer data to drive personalization at scale. As teams move beyond third party cookies and create more durable, privacy-friendly strategies, they have the opportunity to create a data flywheel where better data leads to better personalization leading to more engagement and richer data. Addressing the underlying needs around data quality, governance and connectivity is the precursor to creating compounding effects that benefit the entire enterprise rather than a single team.

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Starbucks, NBCUniversal, Spotify and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

