SBSB Law Opens New Law Office in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC, or SBSB Law, is pleased to announce the opening of its new law office in Corpus Christi. The addition will allow the firm to focus on growing its already robust Admiralty and Maritime practice and expand its depth of services in the Corpus Christi area.

"The Port of Corpus Christi is now the third-largest port in the United States based on tonnage," said SBSB Law firm founder John Schouest . "Given its growth and importance in the maritime industry, along with the number of cases we're already handling in Corpus, opening this new office now was the natural next move for our firm."

The new office will be led by new SBSB Partner Carra Miller, who joins the firm from Welder Leshin LLP in Corpus Christi. A seasoned maritime litigation lawyer, Ms. Miller has unique perspective and extensive experience representing clients in all areas, including commercial disputes, vessel collisions, surges, and personal injury and death cases.

A graduate of Tulane University Law School, Ms. Miller is licensed to practice law in Texas and Louisiana. She was recently named the Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year by the Corpus Christi Bar Association, along with the Top Attorney in Civil Litigation.

"We searched for just the right fit for the expansion of our Litigation Team into Corpus Christi. Carra is that person," said SBSB Law partner Susan Noe Wilson. "She brings energy and a new perspective to the representation of SBSB's already existing clients in the South Texas region. I am excited for our clients to get to know our dynamic new partner."



"I am very excited to get the opportunity to work with this incredible team of lawyers," said Ms. Miller. "Opening an office here in Corpus Christi is a clear example of the firm's dedication to its maritime practice, and I look forward to not only developing our office here but also growing it over the next several years."

Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC or SBSB Law is a group of experienced attorneys who have come together to form a law firm focused on client needs. The firm's goal is to be the go-to resource at every stage of the legal process, bringing deeper experience, deeper commitment, and deeper insights to help solve the most complex issues. In consultation or in the courtroom, the firm will aggressively pursue a client's best interests. SBSB Law attorneys are just great people who also happen to be great lawyers. For more information about the firm and its team of attorneys, visit www.sbsblaw.com .

Media Contact:

April Arias

april@androvett.com

800-559-4534

View original content:

SOURCE Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC