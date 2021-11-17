Survey: More Consumers To Prioritize Health This Holiday Season

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a survey conducted by national optical retailer Eyemart Express, consumers plan to spend more time this holiday season focusing on their health. The movement is spurred by a shift in consumer habits, including shopping for holiday décor and gifts earlier than usual due to supply chain issues such as delays in shipping and deliveries, and concentrating on health and wellness following COVID-19.

According to a survey conducted by national optical retailer Eyemart Express, consumers plan to spend more time this holiday season focusing on their health. Approximately 66.4% of respondents stated that they planned to spend extra time this holiday season at medical-related appointments, such as doctor visits and dental and eye exams. 74% said extra screen time from working remotely and stress has noticeably worsened their vision, & they plan to visit an eye doctor before the end of the year.

Approximately 66.4% of respondents of 550 people who participated in the survey stated that they planned to spend extra time this holiday season at medical-related appointments, ensuring they are up to date on annual doctor visits and dental and eye exams. In fact, 57.1% reported it had been longer than a year since their last eye doctor visit. Seventy-four percent said the additional computer screen time due to working from home and stress from the last two years has noticeably worsened their vision, and they plan to visit an eye doctor before the end of the year as a result.

"It is encouraging that people are including vision health in their focus on wellness," says Katy Hanson Eyemart Express Chief Marketing Officer. "This time of the year is busy for everyone, and we make it easy for people to take care of their eyes with just one stop. Our customers can have their eyes checked and get a new pair of glasses and still have time to finish any last-minute holiday errands or have more time with their families when they shop with us."

Shoppers can get an eye exam from independent and employed doctors next door to Eyemart Express stores and then shop for and receive new glasses with the retailer's convenient, same-day service. Teams of expert opticians and on-site labs can deliver 90% of glasses on the same day they are ordered. Some glasses can be ready in as little as 30 minutes.

The survey also found that 82.3% of consumers are watching their budgets and plan to spend the same amount or less on all shopping categories this year, including glasses. Respondents aim to pay no more than $200 on a new pair of specs. Eyemart Express offers more than 2,000 high-quality frames for the whole family, with prices starting at less than $40.

"With our wide variety of frames, we are confident our customers will find glasses they love and that express their personal style on any budget," says Hanson.

Prioritize your eye health at a local Eyemart Express: https://www.eyemartexpress.com/get-glasses.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com), is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear in as little as 30 minutes. Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 232 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames in every store from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab techs in stores can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eyemart Express