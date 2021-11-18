3 Mavins' Craft Beer Introduces ENCORE, A New Flavorful And Balanced Session India Pale Ale To Beer Drinkers Across Florida

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Mavins', one of South Florida's fastest-growing craft beer companies, today announced the introduction of ENCORE, a crisp, session style IPA that will be available to craft beer drinkers across the state of Florida beginning on November 29. This marks the second company varietal introduction this year following the highly-successful launch of 3 Mavins' American Style Lager in January, 2021.

According to Beer Advocate's Top 25 Rated Beers, 11 of the top 25 feature IPA styles. ENCORE will offer Florida beer drinkers a Session IPA different from others on the market. It's strong hop character and understated citrus aroma has a clean and sweet toasty finish making every sip a progression filled with different flavor experiences. With a 4.7% ABV, and only 188 calories per 12 oz. serving, 3 Mavins' ENCORE makes the perfect sessionable IPA to enjoy year-round in Florida whether you are at the beach, a backyard barbeque or relaxing on your patio. Like 3 Mavins' American Style Lager, each six-pack of ENCORE will retail for $9.99. It can be found in a sleek white can that stands out at retail and is sold at The Fresh Market supermarkets and fine restaurants and bars throughout the state of Florida.

"We are pleased to introduce ENCORE, as we expand our brand portfolio offering to craft beer drinkers across the state of Florida," said Kevin Thomas, CEO of 3 Mavins'. "ENCORE is the perfect session IPA to complement our American Style Lager. It has a citrus and grapefruit aroma with a medium-lite bitterness flavor for beer drinkers looking for a robust flavorful beer but still smooth and easy-to-drink."

For South Florida beer drinkers seeking to get a head start on sampling ENCORE, 3 Mavins' will be participating in the Florida Panthers "Pucks & Pints Beerfest" event on November 27 in the parking lot of FLA Live Arena prior to the Panthers game against the Seattle Kraken. VIP entry for the event begins at 2:00 pm with General Admission at 3:00 p.m.

3 Mavins' American Style Lager and ENCORE are brewed in Lakeland, Florida. The company was born out of the idea that simple clean ingredients should take precedence over the infinite supply of craft beers that are either too fruity, sour, bitter or hoppy for the average beer consumer. The American Style Lager with notes of honey, agave nectar, and maple syrup, is the perfect refreshment to pair with meals and share with friends and family to celebrate happy occasions.

3 Mavins' also believes in giving back to its loyal consumer base and supporting the community at large. Each month the company selects a different inspiring charity to support. Beer drinkers can participate by scanning a special QR code on each can of 3 Mavins' and one lucky beer drinker will be selected to receive a $120 e-gift card. Additionally, 3 Mavins' will make a donation of 3% of that month's profits to the winner's charity of choice. Beer drinkers also can earn the chance to win an exotic, two-week vacation anywhere in the world valued at $10,000 by downloading the 3 Mavins' app found at Apple or Android app stores and scanning the QR code on the can for a chance to win.

About 3 Mavins'

South Florida-based craft beer 3 Mavins' was created in an apartment kitchen in Lauderdale Lakes, FL in 2019 and now is commercially produced in Lakeland, Florida. The "Mavin" name comes from a combination of the founders names: Kevin, Maja and their dog Windy. Kevin and Maja have tasted beer in more than 40 countries and applied their knowledge to 3 Mavins' American Style Lager and ENCORE. Mavin is a derivative spelling of Maven -- defined as one who is experienced or knowledgeable and known as an expert. For more information on South Florida's newest craft beer sensation, please go to www.3mavins.com and follow us on Instagram @3mavinsbeer.

