CloudCoin continues to skyrocket; value of coin increases over 5X in 12 days going from ½ a cent (0.004946) to an all-time high of nearly 3-1/2 cents (0.03413) after coin obtains liquidity

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCoin the non-Blockchain coin supported by the R.A.I.D.A. system, (Redundant Array of Independent Detection Agents) has SKYROCKETED in price from less than ½ a cent (0.004946) to nearly 3-1/2 cents (0.03428) in just 12 days.

CoinMarket Cap November 17th

Less than two weeks ago on November 4, CloudCoin was less than ½ cent at 0.004946 and soared to nearly 3-1/2 cents between November 5 & November 17, 2021.

CloudCoin founder Sean Worthington attributes the sudden climb to the fact that CloudCoin now has liquidity. According to Worthington, "In the coming weeks, CloudCoin will be joining BitCoin in over 40,000 ATM's worldwide owned and operated by b4uatm, including around 15,000 in the USA. Users will be able to buy, sell, trade, and cash-in their CloudCoins right at the ATM machines."

Also, in the coming weeks, CloudCoin will be making a MAJOR impact on the casino/gambling industry worldwide. News of upcoming events is available at www.cloudcoin.global.

CloudCoin Director of Business Development, Gary Nelson says that 2022 is going to be a great year for CloudCoin and it's coin holders, "Once people get to know CloudCoin and how easy it is to buy, sell and use and learn of all it's great features, it's the only coin that they'll ever want."

One of the major advantages is that CloudCoin is "Quantum Safe." Quantum computers will make the Blockchain vulnerable to advanced decrypting software. The RAIDA (Redundant Array of Independent Detection Agents) protocol on which CloudCoin is built, uses authentication as opposed to encryption to determine the ownership of a coin. This RAIDA technology will also be the backbone behind secure servers, e-mail, and financial transactions everywhere.

Bitcoin is plagued by slow transaction times, with transactions taking from hours to days. In comparison, CloudCoin transactions take microseconds to transact. You can also transfer CloudCoins through messaging and email apps like Telegram or Gmail. And unlike other cryptos, these transactions are free.

Finally, unlike Bitcoin, CloudCoins are recoverable if they are lost. Studies have shown approximately 20% of Bitcoin has been "lost." This equated to over 140 BILLION dollars lost. CloudCoin has two separate methods of recovering lost coins. This truly sets CloudCoin above and beyond the rest.

