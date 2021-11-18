Guidehouse Expands Life Sciences Practice with New Senior Leaders

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has added four leaders to its Health segment to continue to innovate and serve as the trusted partner to life sciences companies worldwide. Aaron Krause joins Guidehouse's global Life Sciences practice as a partner, along with three new directors – Edward Manterfield, John Wang, and Michael Szot.

Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)

Krause, Manterfield, and Wang focus on commercial growth strategy, operations, and product launch, helping life sciences companies develop insights and solutions that solve challenges at the product, business unit, service line, and enterprise level. Szot is a seasoned client relationship executive focused on bringing Guidehouse's suite of solutions to life sciences organizations – including commercial excellence, pipeline marketing, market access and reimbursement, medical affairs, regulatory, risk management, cybersecurity, sustainability, and compliance service lines.

"Each of these individuals have long track records of helping biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations optimize performance," said Douglas R. Martin, MD, partner and global Life Sciences practice leader at Guidehouse. "We are delighted to welcome them to our growing team so that we can continue to address our clients' most complex and important challenges and opportunities."

Guidehouse's Life Sciences team serves 22 of the top 25 global life sciences companies, along with a broad range of innovative pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty pharma companies and medical technology manufacturers across the globe.

Aaron Krause, Partner

With nearly 17 years of experience in both industry and consulting roles, Krause has deep expertise helping life sciences companies target commercial strategy and operations issues, and plan for and execute product launches. Prior to Guidehouse, Krause co-led the US Launch and Brand & Commercial Strategy service line at an information technology company and served as the US consulting lead for its launch readiness offering.

Edward Manterfield , Director

With more than a decade of pharma and biotech consulting experience, Manterfield brings a proven track record supporting biopharma leaders with commercial strategy, launch, and business transformation initiatives. Before joining Guidehouse, Manterfield was a principal at a large consulting firm, where he supported numerous product launches across multiple therapeutics areas (e.g., oncology, rare disease, urology, CNS) and led the development of that firm's product launch offering.

John Wang, Director

Wang has nearly 10 years of experience across pharmaceutical industry and consulting roles, including extensive experience in developing pricing, market access, and go-to-market strategies for a wide array of biopharma companies. Prior to joining Guidehouse, Wang was a director at a global consulting firm, where he advised major biopharma companies across a variety of therapeutic areas on global commercial pricing and market access strategies.

Michael Szot, Director

Szot comes to Guidehouse with more than 30 years of experience in the development and management of strategic global relationships across the life sciences industry. He was previously vice president of Life Sciences Business Development at a health intelligence company and senior director for Global Healthcare and Life Sciences Account Relationships at a large consulting firm. Szot brings a broad set of expertise in team building, contract negotiations, technology innovation, business development, client relationship management, and the successful delivery of complex, large-scale business solutions.

With 11 KLAS #1 rankings, Guidehouse's Health segment also includes Payer, Provider, Public Sector Health, State Government Health, and Managed Services teams. In addition to serving life sciences companies, Guidehouse clients include hospitals, health systems, government agencies, employers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

The Guidehouse Health team comprises former provider and public health administrators, clinicians, scientists, pharmaceutical executives, and other experts with decades of strategy, policy, revenue cycle, digital, retail health, managed care, and managed services experience. Guidehouse recently ranked third among 35 firms in Modern Healthcare's 2021 annual survey of the largest healthcare management consulting firms. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for a complete view of payment, operational, and consumer disruption insights and solutions.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse