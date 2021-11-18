Prospera Establishes Local Office and Staff in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera, the economic development nonprofit organization, announced today the opening of an office in the Atlanta metro area to serve local Hispanic entrepreneurs year-round. Prospera's individual consulting services, business training in Spanish, and guidance to access capital are offered to clients for free thanks to support raised from public and private funders. Prospera is opening its Georgia office thanks to financial contributions from Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia, Wells Fargo, Truist, and Bank of America.

Prospera, a nonprofit economic development organization that helps start, sustain, and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity. (PRNewsfoto/Prospera)

"For a couple of years, we have engaged with numerous elected officials, corporate executives, community organizations, and other local leaders in the Atlanta metro area, gaining a better understanding of the local need and opportunity to serve Hispanic entrepreneurs. We are now excited to announce the opening of an office with full-time staff to serve both Hispanic business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in Georgia," said Prospera President & CEO Augusto Sanabria. "We know the market has a growing Hispanic population, a large Hispanic entrepreneurial community, and many resources in a robust ecosystem that will complement what Prospera will offer clients to help them start, sustain, and grow their businesses."

Prospera's office will be located in Town Brookhaven at 705 Town Blvd, Suite R430, Brookhaven, GA 30319. Hispanics who wish to receive Prospera's assistance for their established businesses or new business ideas, can call (678) 904-0944 or email ContactGA@prosperausa.org.

"Prospera specializes in helping Hispanics, especially immigrants, learn how to do business effectively in the U.S., saving them time and money and increasing their likelihood of succeeding," said retired executive Anibal Torres, who has been collaborating with Prospera to establish its presence in the Atlanta metro area. "For over 30 years, Prospera's model has produced excellent results in Florida and North Carolina. Its potential impact on Hispanic business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in the Atlanta metro area can play a major role in addressing wealth creation and equity for Georgia's vibrant Hispanic community."

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that since 1991 has specialized in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to establish, sustain, or grow their businesses. In the last five years, Prospera has facilitated over $73 million in loans, trained over 18,000 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain nearly 17,000 jobs. It provides services in Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.prosperageorgia.org.

Media Contacts:

Maria Yabrudy, 407-412-3303, myabrudy@prosperausa.org

Anibal Torres, 404-882-3896, atorres@prosperausa.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prospera