The Town of Pulaski, Virginia, Looks Forward to Helping Build Government Development Software, Cloudpermit, with New Partnership

PULASKI, Va. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudpermit's North American Headquarters sits in Virginia, and now so does a digital leader in its latest partnership with the Town of Pulaski .

Cloudpermit and the Town of Pulaski team work together to take their development processes online.

"Cloudpermit cuts the fluff and focuses on what building departments need while being cost-effective and user-friendly."

"Our building department tried another permitting software before Cloudpermit but stopped using it because it was expensive and difficult to use," shared Thomas Hager, the Town of Pulaski's Building Official. "Many of the software options we looked into next were expensive and offered features we don't need, so we would have been charged for features we wouldn't even use. Cloudpermit cuts the fluff and focuses on what building departments need while being cost-effective and user-friendly."

Cloudpermit was built by working with building department staff to create a solution that delivers what they need for the building permit process to succeed online for government staff, builders, contractors, applicants, and all other parties involved.

"We appreciate that Cloudpermit treats its customers as independent local governments and involves them in designing the product," Hager explained. "This way, its customers benefit from a solution that was not only influenced by their peers but is configured to their specific needs. We're excited to collaborate with Cloudpermit when it expands to include more products in the future so we can benefit other governments and make our mark in this digital space."

Moving development processes online will improve timeliness and efficiency as the Town plans to build 250 apartments in the next two years. Once Cloudpermit launches for public use, its 8,000 residents can apply for building permits and communicate with their building department online with ease.

"I'm looking forward to the Town of Pulaski thriving with an online and easy-to-use building permit process," revealed Peter Rotenberg, Cloudpermit's Director of Sales Development, North America. "Cloudpermit has made a home in Virginia, and we look forward to partnering with more building departments across the state with this partnership."

About Cloudpermit: Cloudpermit empowers local governments with simple and online development processes. It takes users from application to approval and encourages collaboration among government staff, applicants, builders, designers, third-party agencies, and all involved in each permit. The cloud-based software was created for/with North American local governments to help communities thrive.

About the Town of Pulaski: The Town of Pulaski, Virginia, is in the heart of the New River Valley. The Town has a rich history, vibrant community, and 8,000 residents. The Town of Pulaski provides a variety of unique places to visit. Be it mountain biking Draper Mountain, strolling along the New River State Trail, camping at Gatewood Park, watching a baseball game at Calfee Park, catching a show at the Pulaski Theatre, or viewing the collection of art at the Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley, there is truly something for everyone.

