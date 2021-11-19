"This is a long deserved commemoration for the service and sacrifice of TSA's frontline employees and officers. We are proud to call them our partners." - Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO

CLEAR Applauds House & Senate Resolutions Honoring TSA on 20th Anniversary "This is a long deserved commemoration for the service and sacrifice of TSA's frontline employees and officers. We are proud to call them our partners." - Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, commends the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate for bipartisan resolutions commemorating the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and formally honoring the services and sacrifices of their employees and officers.

"This is a long deserved commemoration for the service and sacrifice of TSA's frontline employees and officers. We are proud to call them our partners," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. "We thank the resolutions' sponsors in both chambers for taking the lead on honoring the men and women who show up each day to keep us safe."

Earlier this month, CLEAR submitted a letter of support to Members of Congress to recognize today as "TSA Appreciation Day." Following the letter's release, the TSA's 20th anniversary today was recognized in the House's H.Res.780 and the Senate's S.Res.448 . The letter was signed by every former Secretary of Homeland Security and five former TSA administrators, as well as several travel trade groups:

Former U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretaries:

Tom Ridge , first Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security – 2003-2005

Michael Chertoff , former Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 2005-2009

Janet Napolitano , former Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 2009-2013

Jeh Johnson , former Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 2013-2017

John F. Kelly , former Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 2017

Kirstjen Nielsen, former Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 2017-2019

Former TSA Administrators:

Peter V. Neffenger , former TSA Administrator, 2015, 2017

John S. Pistole , former TSA Administrator, 2010-2014

John Halinski , former TSA Deputy Administrator, 2012-2014

Gale D. Rossides , former TSA Acting Administrator and Deputy Administrator, 2009-2010

James M. Loy , former TSA Administrator, 2002-2003; former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, 2003-2005

Associations:

US Travel Association

Global Business Travel Association

American Association of Airport Executives

The House resolution was sponsored by Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Ranking Member Rep. John Katko (R-NY), as well as the Subcommittee on Transportation & Maritime Security Chairwoman Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) and Ranking Member Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (R-FL). The Senate resolution was sponsored by Homeland Security Committee Chairman Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) and Ranking Member Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH).

As we celebrate TSA's 20th anniversary and honor those on the frontline who paid the highest price, this is an ideal moment for all Americans to recognize and appreciate the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of the TSA in keeping us safe.

