Hudson Headwaters Partners With Levrx Technology To Lower Employees' Drug Costs

TROY, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Headwaters Health Network has partnered with Levrx Technology, Inc to provide Hudson Headwaters employees and family members a digital prescription savings tool. The LevRx mobile app displays personalized drug pricing and alternatives in real-time, proactively alerts employees of cost saving opportunities, and makes it easy to save with one click.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network, a top regional employer with over 850 staff members dedicated to providing the best health care in the Adirondack and Glens Falls regions, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021. They have maintained a strong commitment to providing high quality and progressive employee benefits to be an employer of choice.

"Hudson Headwaters is constantly looking for ways to enhance our employee benefits," says Sue Corney, Executive Vice President Human Resources at Hudson Headwaters. "More than half of health consumers would like to use their smartphones more to interact with healthcare. Levrx has created an innovative way for employees to engage their Rx benefits, save on out-of-pocket costs, and have a better overall experience when accessing prescriptions," added Sue Corney.

"The cost of pharmacy is one of the biggest challenges in healthcare," says Vikram Agrawal, President & CEO at Levrx. "We created a robust smartphone app that helps employees and employers lower their prescription costs by delivering transparency and engaging employees how they want to be engaged. Adding LevRx to Hudson Headwaters' already robust benefits program will also help them continue to attract and retain a competitive workforce," added Vikram Agrawal.

"The majority of employers are faced with higher expenses due to a lack of data-driven insights and employees bypassing the most cost-effective healthcare options," says Vikash Agrawal, Executive Chairman at Levrx. "We have developed a platform that uncovers savings opportunities and is convenient for individuals to choose the most cost-effective option covered on their insurance plan. As a result, we are lowering costs for members, employers, and health plans."

About Levrx Technology: Levrx is an innovative software company that uses technology to transform the healthcare experience, one prescription at a time. Levrx aligns providers, patients, pharmacies, and payers on one platform to simplify prescribing and ensure affordability. To learn more, please visit: www.levrx.com.

About Hudson Headwaters: Hudson Headwaters Health Network is a nonprofit system of 21 community health centers providing primary care to more than 7,200 square miles of the Adirondack North Country and Glens Falls region. The network serves all of Warren County and parts of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Saratoga, and Washington counties. To learn more, please visit: www.hhhn.org.

