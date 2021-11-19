Louisville Native and Multi-Award-Winning Vocalist and Songwriter Natalie Nicole Gilbert Releases New Single - Victory (Music Video Mix) Out Now

Louisville native and Youth Performing Arts School Graduate Natalie Nicole Gilbert joins co-writer Maja Vasilj (Nashville) to share a new song about vulnerability and resilience. Victory (Music Video Mix) is an edit from Natalie's latest album, Recovery. As a genre-bending artist, Gilbert deftly delves into the universality of facing change and loss. Featured on the album are GRAMMY-nominated singer/arranger Jarrett Johnson (Alicia Keys, Take 6, Michael Bublé, David Foster) and songwriter David Blair (The Voice, Germany). Natalie Nicole Gilbert recently won a LIT Talent Award for songwriting and was nominated for a Hollywood Music in Media Award.

Produced and engineered with Latin-GRAMMY nominee Robert Eibach, Gilbert's Recovery album and this new single edit from the Victory music video are available now on Spotify and all major music platforms.

The album is currently being considered for a GRAMMY in the Pop Vocal Album category.

Natalie Nicole Gilbert

Recovery

Tracklist:

Say Anything All We Do Postcard On Your Feet Again Only Hope Faith (Featuring David Blair ) Victory Is Never Free (Album Mix) Vanishing Light Inside (Remastered Film Mix 2021) Say You'll Be There (Featuring Jarrett Johnson ) Fix You Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel )

MORE ABOUT THE ARTIST

Natalie Nicole Gilbert's career has included collaborations with film composers and musicians from a wide array of genres ranging from EDM to jazz to alt pop rock.

Today, Gilbert is a voting member of the Recording Academy with 14 solo albums and an additional 18 singles to her credit. In addition to her music, she has more than 10 years in broadcast radio as a radio host and voiceover talent (previously working on Louisville, KY stations Oldies 103 WRKA, WJIE, WLOU and WRVI), and has done national commercials for McDonald's, Cadillac, Quiznos, and other well-known brands. With her tenure in music and audio studios, Gilbert both produces and co-produces her own music. Gilbert is also a session vocalist for the Dublin Studio Hub, and film and TV composer with Music + Pictures, whose credits include Law and Order, The Office, and many others worldwide. She brings her extensive knowledge of what is radio-ready and licensing-friendly for film and TV to her own acoustic and electric songs.

