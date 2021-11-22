BelHealth to Exit American Health Staffing Group

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth") announced the sale of American Health Staffing Group ("AHSG" or the "Company"), a leading provider of healthcare talent and technology solutions. The senior management team, led by CEO and founder Mark Smith, will continue to lead the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AHSG has become a leading healthcare workforce solution with unique technology and services.

Founded in 2010, AHSG provides travel nursing, allied health, pharmacy, dialysis, interim leadership, managed services, non-clinical and SaaS technology solutions in thousands of healthcare locations in all 50 states. AHSG offers two proprietary SaaS technology-based platforms, including Trio VMS, a vendor management system designed to address complex operations for all healthcare talent, and Insight ATS+, the first healthcare specific applicant tracking system delivering recruiters high quality and efficient management systems throughout the complete recruitment placement process.

"Over the past 5 years, AHSG has become a leading healthcare workforce solution with unique technology and services," said Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AHSG. "We have become one of the fastest growing staffing firms in the country, and BelHealth has been a tremendous partner and custodian of AHSG by helping our team execute our mission of ensuring more healthcare professionals are able to access high quality skilled employment positions that are enhancing patient outcomes."

Harold S. Blue, Managing Partner of BelHealth said, "When we originally partnered with Mark and his team, our thesis was to create a national and diversified healthcare staffing platform through both organic and inorganic growth. After finishing our four acquisitions in less than one year to broaden our people offerings, hiring over 80+ recruiters, adding 10 business development personnel, and investing heavily into two technologies and our VMS, AHSG now operates an internal workforce made up of thousands of travelers across the U.S.A."

In November, AHSG was named by Staffing Industry Analysts as a Fastest-Growing Staffing Company, marking the fourth year in a row (2018-2021) that AHSG has received the distinction. In addition, AHSG has been named by Staffing Industry Analysts as a Best Staffing Firm to Work For two years in a row and was named a BluePipes Best Travel Nursing Company in 2021.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

About BelHealth Investment Partners BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management, and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund. For more information, visit www.belhealth.com.

About American Health Staffing Group

AHSG is a national and diversified healthcare staffing platform, serving thousands of endpoints across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. Headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma and with additional offices in Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas, AHSG's seven divisions span across high growth and resilient segments of healthcare staffing including nursing, allied health, pharmacy, interim leadership, dialysis, non-clinical and technology. For more information, visit www.theahsg.com.

