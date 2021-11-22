InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bug-Out Bag to Enhance Safety & Convenience (OTW-618)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to ensure that all the necessary survival items are readily available for use in one compact pack," said an inventor, from Apopka, Fla., "so I invented the FOWL'S PACK. My design eliminates the time and energy needed to find and purchase the various articles of safety and survival equipment separately."

The invention provides an improved bug-out bag for outdoor enthusiasts or during an emergency. In doing so, it ensures that the necessary equipment and items are ready for use. As a result, it increases convenience and it provides added safety. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for hunters, campers, hikers, survivalists, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

