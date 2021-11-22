WideOpenWest, Inc. to Webcast Investor Day December 9, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider in the United States, will webcast its Investor Day on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Speakers to include:

Teresa Elder , Chief Executive Officer

John Rego , Chief Financial Officer

Henry Hryckiewicz , Chief Technology Officer

Don Schena , Chief Customer Experience Officer

Amy Bell , Senior Vice President, Marketing

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized seven times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last three consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

