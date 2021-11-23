ELIAS Animal Health Announces Addition of Sales, Marketing & Business Development Leader and Expansion of Scientific Advisory Board

Biotechnology company focused on adoptive cell therapies for canine cancer welcomes new leader with extensive experience in life sciences business development as well as two veterinary oncologists to its advisory board

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELIAS Animal Health, a clinical stage development company advancing novel treatments for cancer in companion animals, announces the appointment of Caroline Garrison as Sales, Marketing & Business Development Leader, as well as the appointment of Zachary Wright, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology) and Amanda Foskett, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology) to its scientific advisory board.

ELIAS Animal Health logo (PRNewsfoto/ELIAS Animal Health)

"Caroline's experience in life sciences and proven ability to propel organizations forward will be critical as ELIAS looks to expand its immunotherapy pipeline," said Tammie Wahaus, CEO of ELIAS Animal Health. "I am also pleased to add two veterinary oncologists to our advisory board. Drs. Wright and Foskett bring an invaluable perspective on the advancement of animal cancer treatments."

Ms. Garrison has extensive experience in the animal health industry and the bioprocessing industry. She has held positions at CEVA Animal Health, then known as Sanofi Animal Health, and Bayer Animal Health. Her responsibilities have included mainly global roles in the commercial functions of Sales, Marketing and Business Development, including the licensing of technologies in and out. She received degrees both in France (French native) and the United States.

Dr. Wright is the Medical Director at Animal Diagnostics Clinic at VCA Hospitals in Dallas, Texas. He received his veterinary medical degree from Texas A&M University and completed a one year rotating small animal internship in medicine and surgery at VCA West Los Angeles Animal Hospital in Los Angeles, California. Dr. Wright completed his residency in small animal oncology at Texas A&M University and became a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine-Oncology in 2008. He has published scientific articles and book chapters in small animal oncology and has served in multiple roles within the American College of Veterinary Medicine, including positions on the Board of Regents. Dr. Wright regularly participates in clinical trials at VCA Animal Diagnostic Clinic, including the ECI-OSA-04 canine osteosarcoma clinical trial sponsored by ELIAS.

Dr. Foskett is a veterinary oncologist at Friendship Hospital for Animals in Washington, D.C. She received her veterinary medical degree from the University of Florida. Following veterinary school, she completed a one-year rotating internship in medicine and surgery at Friendship Hospital for Animals, followed by a three-year medical oncology residency program with The Oncology Service. Dr. Foskett has a passion for comparative oncology and small animal internal medicine. She regularly participates in clinical trials exploring new treatments for dogs and cats with cancer, including the ELIAS ECI-OSA-04 trial.

About ELIAS Animal Health

Based in Olathe, Kan., ELIAS Animal Health is a medical biotechnology company advancing its novel targeted T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of canine cancers. The ELIAS cancer immunotherapy is being distributed to veterinarians commercially under 9 CFR 103.3 as an experimental autologous prescription product for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma. The company's novel therapeutic approach offers the prospect of improved clinical outcomes and the potential for fundamentally changing the way cancer is treated. For more information, visit www.eliasanimalhealth.com.

