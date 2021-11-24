Bruker BioSciences Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 2:
- Bruker BioSciences Corp. (NASD:BRKR) will replace KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and KAR Auction Services will replace Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Meredith is being acquired in a two-step transaction that is expected to be completed on or about December 1. KAR Auctions is more representative of the small-cap market space.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will replace DSP Group Inc. (NASD:DSPG) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Synaptics Inc. (NASD:SYNA) is acquiring DSP Group in a deal expected to be completed on December 2.
- NV5 Global Inc. (NASD:NVEE) will replace Raven Industries Inc. (NASD:RAVN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is acquiring Raven Industries in a transaction expected to be completed on November 30.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Dec. 2, 2021
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Bruker BioSciences
BRKR
Health Care
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
KAR Auction Services
KAR
Industrials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
KAR Auction Services
KAR
Industrials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Cars.com
CARS
Communication Services
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
NV5 Global
NVEE
Industrials
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Meredith
MDP
Communication Services
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
DSP Group
DSPG
Information Technology
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Raven Industries
RAVN
Industrials
