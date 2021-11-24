Northgate González Market Partners With Hyundai And Oportun To Provide Families With Turkeys And Gift Cards For Thanksgiving

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unemployment and the devastating impact of Covid-19 left many families in Southern California unexpectedly living with food insecurities. Northgate González Market teamed up with Oportun and Hyundai this week to support these families by donating more than 5,000 turkey vouchers, groceries, and cash gift cards to provide some relief and holiday cheer.

Northgate Market partners with Hyundai and Congressman Lou Correa to deliver turkey vouchers and groceries to hundreds of families.

"We recognize many people are hurting, and through our business and nonprofit partnerships, we are honored to be able to provide some much-needed relief during the holidays," said Northgate Market Co-President Oscar González.

The 41-year-old grocery store chain has donated more than $1 Million to local food banks and other charitable organizations since the start of the pandemic.

In addition to Hyundai and Oportun, Northgate Market has partnered this year with more than 65 nonprofits, schools, and elected officials to identify the families in need. Over the weekend, about eight food distribution events took place in Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside, and San Diego.

"We are proud to help families in Orange County and other parts of Southern California celebrate Thanksgiving through these vouchers so they can have a plentiful meal to share with their loved ones," said Ezra Garrett, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Impact at Oportun. "We also know that there are families who are still struggling to recover from the impacts of COVID, and we are grateful for our community partners at the Bresee Foundation, Familia Gonzalez Reynoso Foundation, Orange County United Way, Hyundai, and Northgate Markets for their commitment to making their holiday season more meaningful."

"Far too many families in Southern California and across the country are experiencing food insecurity and other health, social and economic challenges made worse by the ongoing pandemic," said Dana White, chief communications officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "That is why we are proud to partner with Northgate Gonzalez Market and amplify their critical efforts in the community to help increase access to healthy and nutritious food."

MEDIA CONTACT

Stephen Chavez

(310) 486-4104

stephen@milagro-chavezpr.com

