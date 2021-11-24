Redline Communications Wins Contract to Deploy Virtual Fiber for Major Service Provider in the Middle East

New Deal Secures Redline's Largest Contract in the Service Provider Industry

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX:RDL) , a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote and harsh environments, announced today that the company has been selected to provide high-speed, wireless broadband service solutions for one of the largest telecom service providers in the Middle East.

Redline Communications designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. (PRNewsfoto/Redline Communications)

This contract broadens Redline's footprint in the service provider industry, laying groundwork for more opportunities

Redline will be deploying its award-winning Virtual Fiber® technology to deliver last mile wireless transport and enhance the service providers' over-the-air, ultra high-speed broadband access connections for enterprises across the region.

"Enterprise demands for bandwidth and high-speed broadband are steadily increasing. and Redline offers premier service and hardware solutions for businesses who require reliable, high-speed connectivity for their customers, even in the most remote operating locations," comments Richard Yoon, President and CEO of Redline Communications. "This contract broadens Redline's footprint in the service provider industry and lays the groundwork for more opportunities in this sector and in this region of the world."

Redline secured the three-year contract, valued at over $2.2M USD, after a competitive bid by demonstrating best-in-class reliability, connection and customer service, all at the lowest total cost of ownership. Redline will provide the equipment along with its world-class advanced services.

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com .

