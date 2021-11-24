RocketBUSD - a New Reflections Token is Preparing to Leave Orbit!

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There have been a multitude of reflections tokens released of late, making it more and more difficult to identify and separate the real game-changers from the clones. RocketBUSD is one of the fastest growing projects on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network offering holders rewards in BUSD through their innovative and exciting token distribution mechanics.

This project originally started out as a software services & blockchain technology company, until they developed their native token, RocketBUSD. This token functions as a utility token in tools, games, and community-based proposal voting. Additionally, token holders can unlock premium features & rewards within and beyond the RocketBUSD ecosystem, and what's hugely important is that all holders are automatically rewarded with reflections in BUSD, the amount rewarded is based on volume and holdings.

The team's goal is to develop and manage an ecosystem of innovative, intuitive solutions for an ever-growing DeFi community. RocketBUSD builds practical, well-designed tools and services to help radically simplify complexity, improve security, and accelerate performance through actionable, personalized insight. There are also plans to introduce games and an NFT marketplace, which will be a means for RocketBUSD to enter the steadily expanding creative landscape within the DeFi space.

RocketBUSD is in an entirely different cosmos when it comes to yield-generating contracts on the BSC network, the tokenomics are as follows:

1,000,000,000,000 Total Supply

600,000,000,000 Circulating Supply

400,000,000,000 Burned

Transaction tax breakdown:

4% BUSD

4% LP

4% Buy Back

2% Marketing

1% Development

On launch the transaction taxes will be slightly higher and will go down as time goes on, taxes may also change in order to facilitate the needs and requirements of the project. There's also an anti-whale system which ensures that no individual sale can amount to more than a certain percentage of the total market supply, this percentage is variable and depends on market conditions as well as LP size. This feature is designed to ensure stability and protects the price against market manipulation.

The world of DeFi is rapidly growing in innovation, complexity, and population. At RocketBUSD, the entire team are fully committed to realizing a community-powered future in DeFi where challenges become opportunities and where trust becomes the default.

RocketBUSD token is live on the Binance Mainnet, get it on PancakeSwap (V2) now!

The token address for RocketBUSD is 0x17fabaf66256fb40f350576bafa1807429708e34.

Useful Links:

Website: https://rocketbusd.app/

Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x17fabaf66256fb40f350576bafa1807429708e34

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketBUSD

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/WKr3WXaXAq

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RocketBusd

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/rocketbusd/

View original content:

SOURCE Rocket BUSD