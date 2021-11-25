Numinus Announces Departure of Stacey Wallin

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, announced today following the conclusion of several weeks of discussions that Stacey Wallin, former Chief Strategy Officer, is no longer with the Company.

"During Stacey's three years with Numinus, she was integral to the development of foundational operations necessary to support the growth of Numinus. We thank Stacey for her contributions and wish her the best in her future endeavors," said Numinus CEO, Payton Nyquvest. "Our growing and talented team continues to execute on our mission to be the most trusted brand in the space – we are excited for what's yet to come as we seek to help more people through innovative mental health care and psychedelic-assisted therapies."

Ms. Wallin's responsibilities have been transitioned across Numinus' leadership team. As part of the separation agreement, Numinus has agreed to issue Ms. Wallin 2,000,000 common shares from treasury.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

