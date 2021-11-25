SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CareDx, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible false claims, accounting and reporting practices and breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain Company officers of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) ("CareDx" or the "Company"), which has led to investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") and the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") concerning "certain business practices related to [CareDx's] kidney testing and phlebotomy services."

On October 28, 2021, the Company filed a Form 10Q which disclosed that it had recently received a False Claims Act ("FCA") civil investigative demand from the DOJ as well as a subpoena from the SEC related to the Company's kidney testing and phlebotomy services "as well as certain of [CareDx's] accounting and public reporting practices." The Company also disclosed that an additional unnamed state regulatory agency has also made an information request, and it is possible that the Company will "receive additional requests for information from the DOJ, SEC, or other regulatory and governmental agencies regarding similar or related subject matters."

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether CareDx's Board of Directors: failed to establish and maintain a comprehensive system of internal controls over certain of its kidney testing and phlebotomy services; failed to establish and maintain a comprehensive system of internal controls over its accounting and public reporting practices; and violated federal securities laws or breached fiduciary duties owed to CareDx and its shareholders.

